Western Albemarle's Stuart Widener commits to Randolph-Macon men's lacrosse team

Stuart Widener has called Crozet home for his entire life.
Next year, he will head to college at another place that feels like home.
The rising senior at Western Albemarle has committed to play lacrosse at Randolph-Macon College. Widener's connections to the Ashland school run deep.
“I have been around Randolph-Macon College my whole life,” Widener said. “My parents went there and my dad played lacrosse there as well. When I had my first visit, it instantly felt like home.”
Two years ago, as a sophomore, Widener was a key player in the Warriors' run to the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals. He scored nine goals and averaged two ground balls per game as a two-way midfielder, earning honorable mention all-Jefferson District honors.
Like many spring sports athletes, Widener’s 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, forcing him to rely on showcase and travel team tournaments to get noticed by college coaches. He made the most of those opportunities and found a perfect spot in Ashland, a place affectionately known as “The Center of the Universe.”
Randolph-Macon coach J.B. Sheridan and his staff were impressed with what they saw from Widener throughout the recruiting process. Sheridan is already the program’s winningest coach (77) and has guided the Yellow Jackets to seven Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament appearances.
Last spring, Sheridan’s team started the season 7-0 before games were shut down because of the pandemic.
“I liked how much of a brotherhood you could tell the players had with one another and the drive to be better every day,” Widener said. “The coaches really liked my ability to get up and down the field and my athleticism.”
Widener had interest from a number of Division III schools during the recruiting process, including Averett, Ferrum and Hood College, before ultimately choosing to play at Randolph-Macon.
“Macon has always been a school I have been around since as long as I can remember,” Widener said. “I have always loved the campus and athletics.”
Widener is expected to contribute in the midfield at the collegiate level.
“My goal at the next level is to be a team player and eventually a leader,” Widener said.
In the classroom, Widener plans to major in business and explore options in that field after graduation.
With his final year of high school approaching, Widener is focused on making the most out of every moment.
“I don’t necessarily feel relieved, because there is still more work to be put in, but I feel excited for what lies ahead.,” he said.
Still, Widener is excited to start the next part of his journey as a college athlete.
“It means a lot to me to be able to have an opportunity to play at the next level,” Widener said. “It’s the sport I was raised playing and to be able to keep playing it competitively, outside of high school for an awesome school means the world to me.”
