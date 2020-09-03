Western Albemarle's Stuart Widener commits to Randolph-Macon men's lacrosse team

Last spring, Sheridan’s team started the season 7-0 before games were shut down because of the pandemic.

“I liked how much of a brotherhood you could tell the players had with one another and the drive to be better every day,” Widener said. “The coaches really liked my ability to get up and down the field and my athleticism.”

Widener had interest from a number of Division III schools during the recruiting process, including Averett, Ferrum and Hood College, before ultimately choosing to play at Randolph-Macon.

“Macon has always been a school I have been around since as long as I can remember,” Widener said. “I have always loved the campus and athletics.”

Widener is expected to contribute in the midfield at the collegiate level.

“My goal at the next level is to be a team player and eventually a leader,” Widener said.

In the classroom, Widener plans to major in business and explore options in that field after graduation.

With his final year of high school approaching, Widener is focused on making the most out of every moment.