Western Albemarle's Reese Mattern commits to play soccer at Tennessee

Reese Mattern went through a roller coaster of emotions during her first two years at Western Albemarle High School.

As a freshman, she was a driving force up top for the Warriors' run to a fourth straight Virginia High School League Class 3 state girls soccer title. She also earned all-state honors in several events for Western Albemarle’s indoor track and field team and won a state championship in the 300 meters.

But last fall, a serious Lisfranc injury that she suffered early in the season sidelined her for the entire high school and club soccer season.

The junior forward’s drive and will to succeed never wavered and it was recently rewarded when she verbally committed to play soccer at the University of Tennessee.

“Tennessee’s program stood out to me as they look to attack forward to goal as much as possible,” Mattern said. “As an attacker, this is very important to me. The SEC women’s soccer conference tends to attract physical and fast athletes that also have a strong technical skill set, which is definitely what I would consider myself as a player.”

Mattern’s electric speed was a difference maker for the Western Albemarle girls soccer team during her first varsity season. She was one of the Warriors' top options offensively and ranked among the team leaders in goals and assists.

Last spring, she suffered a serious foot injury, which sidelined her for the entire soccer season and prevented a lot of college coaches from having a chance to see her perform on the field prior to the open recruiting period last summer.

After nearly nine months of recovery, Mattern returned to the pitch in December and attended a national showcase event in Nashville in front of a number of Power 5 programs. The junior made the most of the opportunity and left many college programs impressed.

“The recruiting process was definitely stressful and it’s a lot to process," Mattern said. "It is a decision of where you will be for the next phase of your life, as a person and an athlete.”

One of the schools that was interested was Tennessee. Mattern met with Volunteers Coach Joe Kirt and his staff recently during a visit to the school and left very impressed.

“My visit to Tennessee was amazing,” Mattern said. “There is so much support for athletes. Everything from personal nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, team doctors, personal tutors and more. The athletic facilities are amazing and are shared by all of the Tennessee athletes so I am excited to be a part of this and to get to know some really great people.”

Mattern said the coaching staff was “attentive” throughout the recruiting process and made her feel valued as a player and a person. She noted that the coaches were impressed with her speed and ability to finish chances inside the box.

The Western Albemarle standout had interest from a number of Power 5 programs throughout the recruiting process, including Vanderbilt, Virginia, Alabama, West Virginia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma State and Iowa.

“Before making my decision, I really evaluated the various schools interested in me where I would fall amongst the current and incoming forwards,” Mattern said. “Tennessee’s response was very promising as they plan for me to come in and quickly make an impact for their attacking line, most like a right- or left-wing forward.”

It was Tennessee’s support off the field that really impressed Mattern.

She said the coaches watched several of her games and were constantly checking in on her. In addition, they also took time to get to know her, not only as an athlete, but as a person as well.

“Everything about it truly checked all my boxes,” Mattern said. “The coaching staff, playing in the SEC, and the team environment were all things that helped me make my decision. I knew I wanted to go to a big school with strong athletics, whether I was going for soccer or not, and Tennessee definitely has that.”

Academically, Mattern said she plans to study business.

“It’s a broad major that I can really go anywhere from,” she said. “On the flip side, Tennessee has made it clear that if I continue to develop, I have a great chance at playing in the women’s professional league. That is definitely something I will consider.”

With her college decision made, Mattern is even more motivated for the upcoming soccer season at Western Albemarle.

“After committing, I told myself that ‘it starts now’ because everything I do leading up to playing at Tennessee is preparing me for when I get there,” she said. “I told the Tennessee coaches I have a high bar for myself and I will come ready to make an impact on the team immediately. I plan to work very hard these next 18 months.”

Mattern was grateful to her coaches at SOCA and Skyline in Central Virginia for preparing her for the opportunity, as well as her new club team, Richmond United. She also applauded the many mentors and individual trainers she’s worked with over the years that have helped her along the way.

“It really takes a village,” she said. “It has been a ton of work and commitment on my part, and my family, but it’s all worth it for this opportunity and the memories I have made with my teammates while getting to play the sport I love.”

Mattern is excited for the future that awaits her in Knoxville.

“It’s just crazy to think that I’m committed as this has been my dream since I started playing at four years ago with SOCA Hot Shots,” Mattern said. “It feels amazing to know I am going to be in great hands at Tennessee with coaches and a program that has so much belief in me.”