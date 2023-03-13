Phebe Ryan has never shied away from a big moment.

As a freshman, her first-half goal against Independence High School helped spark the Western Albemarle girls soccer team's comeback win in the VHSL Class 3 state championship game.

The Warriors' junior midfielder hopes to continue thriving in big moments at the next level. Ryan recently verbally committed to play soccer at Yale University.

“I am very grateful to have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Ryan said. “This has always been something I’ve worked towards and hoped for, so to finally have it happen feels very exciting.”

Ryan has been an offensive dynamo throughout her first two seasons in Crozet. After a standout freshman campaign, she continued to develop as an all-around player last spring as she earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D first-team honors while ranking among the team leaders in goals and assists.

Her creativity and determination shows every time she is on the pitch and what put her on the radar of college coaches.

Yale's New Haven, Conn. campus has always held a special place in Ryan’s heart because of strong family ties. Her father, Virginia president Jim Ryan, and her brother both attended the school. When she took a recruiting visit recently, those good feelings were only magnified.

“I fell in love with the campus the first time I toured it,” Ryan said. “As I learned more about the school, it became my first choice because of the incredible academic opportunities and competitive soccer program. Also, my dad and brother went to Yale, so I had heard a lot about it as I was growing up.”

On the field, Ryan was impressed with Yale Coach Sarah Martinez and the program that she’s built.

“The program at Yale is all about player development and positivity,” Ryan said. “From spending time on campus and with the team, it is clear that the coaches prioritize the well-being and success of their players, both on and off the field. I also really like and admire the coaches, especially head coach Sarah Martinez. Overall, the Yale’s women’s soccer program is one that I am beyond excited to be a part of.”

Ryan was recruited as an attacking player for the Bulldogs and will likely play either a forward or midfielder, both positions she has thrived in during her first two seasons at Western Albemarle. She believes she can contribute right away and is eager to help the team in any capacity she can.

Ryan said the recruiting process has had its challenges, but she is very satisfied with the way things have turned out.

“I had some interest from other schools, but decided pretty early on that Yale would be a great fit after attending a camp there the summer after my freshman year,” she said. “From that point on, I felt like I would be incredibly lucky to be able to attend Yale and play soccer there. So, in some ways, this really feels like a dream come true.”

With two seasons of high school soccer still ahead of her, Ryan is excited about what the future holds. Heading into the next level, her goal is to develop not only as a player, but as a person, and contribute to the team in every way she can.

“Now that my decision is made, I definitely feel a sense of relief as the recruiting process can be very stressful,” Ryan said. “At the same time, I am super excited about what is ahead and know that I will have to work very hard to prepare myself for this next step. I’m not a college athlete quite yet, and I’m very focused on the upcoming [high school] season, but I imagine once I am a college athlete, it will feel very exciting.”