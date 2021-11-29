Western Albemarle's Owen Shifflett wins NXR Southeast Regional championship

After winning an individual state title at the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championships last season, Western Albemarle's Owen Shifflett admitted he was disappointed in his seventh-place performance at this year’s VHSL Class 4 state cross country championships.

Shifflett eradicated that sour taste from his mouth on Saturday when he took home top honors in a loaded field at the Nike Southeast Cross Country Championships at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

“Winning at NXR meant a lot to me and gave me a huge confidence boost,” Shifflett said. “I’ve been running hard all season without getting the results I wanted and finally it all fell into place. It was so exciting to see many of my teammates run their personal best times too.”

Shifflett captured gold with a time of 15:10.09, outlasting Graham Mussmon (15:12.6) to take home a victory against 186 of the top high school runners in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“I had a great race,” Shifflett said. “My plan was to stay with the pack for as long as I could and not take the lead until the end. I knew that there was one final hill that I needed to save energy for. When I got to the hill, I decided to kick and try to make a gap between me and the rest of the pack.”