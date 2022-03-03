Western Albemarle's Matthew Heilman commits to Virginia swimming program

Last month, Matthew Heilman stood on the podium at SwimRVA with the rest of his Western Albemarle teammates to celebrate a fourth straight state swimming and diving championship for the Warriors.

The senior standout hopes that celebration is only the precursor of things to come as he continues his swimming career at the University of Virginia. Heilman recently committed to the Cavaliers and head coach Todd DeSorbo.

“Growing up right outside of Charlottesville, Virginia has always been at the top of my list for colleges,” Heilman said. “That, coupled with great academics and athletics made it the best fit for me.”

Heilman is very familiar with the Cavaliers' program. In addition to being UVa's head coach, DeSorbo also is the director of high performance at Cavalier Aquatics, Heilman’s club swimming program in Charlottesville. He’s learned a lot from DeSorbo and believes the best is yet to come at the next level.

“Everyone I have interacted with on the team has talked very highly about the program,” Heilman said. “All of the coaches are great. They have been super supportive and helpful throughout the process. Both teams are consistently getting better every year and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Heilman’s stock continued to rise after his impressive performance last month during the VHSL Class 4 state swimming and diving championships. The senior won state gold in the 200 IM (1:51.45) and garnered runner-up honors in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.68).

He also was a member of the Western 200-yard freestyle relay team that set a new state record of 1:25.43. Heilman capped off his high school career with a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:13.27).

“It has been a pretty crazy couple of weeks,” Heilman said. “For states, being able to close out my high school career with a state title was amazing. Following that up with committing was almost like the cherry on top.”

Heilman’s versatility should serve him well at the college level.

“I know the coaching staff has a plan for each and every swimmer,” he said. “I don’t think I was recruited for one event in particular. I hope to contribute to the team in any way possible.”

In the classroom, the Western Albemarle senior is keeping his options open in terms of his major.

“I know I want to do something down the mathematics route," Heilman said, "so I plan on taking some math introduction classes and see if something in particular interests me.”

Heilman is excited to have the opportunity to continue to swim and grow in a sport that has taught him so much since he took it up at the age of 4.

“Swimming has been a huge part of my life for so long now,” he said. “So having this amazing opportunity to continue that at an even higher level is a dream come true.”

