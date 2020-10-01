Western Albemarle's Mary Robertson commits to row at Michigan State

The Big Ten is one of the top NCAA Division I conferences in the country because of its strong combination of academics and athletics.

Western Albemarle High School senior Mary Robertson is excited to experience both next fall when she joins the Michigan State women’s rowing program.

“This is a dream come true,” Robertson said of her commitment to the Spartans. “I am going to be a [Division I] rower. It is unbelievable and I can’t wait. I am so excited to be able to continue to row for another four years.”

Robertson’s love of the sport began in middle school as a way to stay active.

“I started rowing in the winter of my eighth grade year for a training program and immediately fell in love with the sport,” she said. “I love being on the water and that feeling you get when you and your team sync up. There is nothing quite like it.”

Robertson’s passion for the sport continued to grow during her time in high school, so much so that rowing was a key component of her college decision as she began touring schools in the summer of her sophomore year.