Western Albemarle's Mary Robertson commits to row at Michigan State

The Big Ten is one of the top NCAA Division I conferences in the country because of its strong combination of academics and athletics.
Western Albemarle High School senior Mary Robertson is excited to experience both next fall when she joins the Michigan State women’s rowing program.
“This is a dream come true,” Robertson said of her commitment to the Spartans. “I am going to be a [Division I] rower. It is unbelievable and I can’t wait. I am so excited to be able to continue to row for another four years.”
Robertson’s love of the sport began in middle school as a way to stay active.
“I started rowing in the winter of my eighth grade year for a training program and immediately fell in love with the sport,” she said. “I love being on the water and that feeling you get when you and your team sync up. There is nothing quite like it.”
Robertson’s passion for the sport continued to grow during her time in high school, so much so that rowing was a key component of her college decision as she began touring schools in the summer of her sophomore year.
“I knew I wanted to row in college and we focused on colleges with rowing programs from D1 to D3,” Robertson said. “We visited and toured all types of schools, from small private schools to large state schools, to urban schools to rural schools. After several tours, I knew I wanted a large state school, preferably D1. I went to a clinic at Michigan State and fell in love with the campus and program. It felt like home.”
A rowing clinic in East Lansing set the Spartans program apart from other schools.
“I could tell the players I met there was a sense of family among then, which I thought was really important,” Robertson said. “However, they were still competitive and pushed each other to work as hard as they could . That’s an environment I would fit well in.”
During her rowing career at Western Albemarle, Robertson has been a fixture in the middle of her four-person boat.
“My favorite position is the second or third seat," Robertson said, "because you can focus all your effort into driving the boat as hard as possible.”
She credits Western Albemarle coach Craig Redinger, as well as the entire leadership group at Beaver Creek Sculling, for helping her achieve this opportunity.
“They dedicated a lot of time and energy to the program and they have encouraged and supported me the entire way," Robertson said.
The collegiate level could be a little different for Robertson as she transitions to an eight-person sweep boat. She hopes to eventually earn a spot in that boat at Michigan State.
The journey to Michigan State wasn’t easy. With the spring rowing season cancelled earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it made the recruiting process more challenging.
Prior to the pandemic, Robertson had scheduled a visit to East Lansing to check out the campus and the program. She returned to Virginia impressed.
“After the clinic, MSU became a top choice,” she said. “They have a great program for athletes with wonderful training facilities. When I started to do more research about the school, I realized I would academically thrive there, which drove my motivation to go there. I have been in touch with coaches all summer. They have coordinated game nights via zoom, so I have had a chance to get to interact with some of the current rowers.”
Robertson said the rowing team wasn’t the only program to catch her eye.
“I had been invited to several clinics at small D3 universities, but I really wanted the large school experience,” Robertson said. “I am a huge college football and basketball fan and can’t wait to see some of the Big Ten games.”
Now that her decision is made, Robertson is excited about closing out her high school career at Western Albemarle.
“There is definitely less pressure,” she said. “It’s a difficult time for seniors and there is a lot of pressure about the SAT and application deadlines, so I do feel a sense of ease. However, I am still working as hard, if not harder to stay in shape and work out. I look forward to getting back to working out with a team again.”
As her time at Western winds down, Robertson is thrilled for the opportunity that awaits her in East Lansing.
“It’s still crazy to me and hasn’t sunken in yet,” she said. “This is what I had been working so hard for, for so long, it’s great to see it pay off. I’m so beyond excited for these next four years.”
