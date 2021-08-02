Western Albemarle's Mallory Greene verbally commits to play lacrosse at Washington & Lee

Mallory Greene was a key contributor for the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team this past spring during the Warriors' run to the VHSL Class 4 state championship game.
The rising senior midfielder hopes to provide a similar spark at the next level after verbally committing to play lacrosse at Washington & Lee University.
“Washington & Lee was the choice for me mainly because of the community feel and atmosphere,” Geene said. “I also really enjoyed the campus and the academics are great as well. Everyone on the team is so close with one another and the lacrosse in general is great as well.”
Greene had a sensational campaign for the Warriors, ranking among the team leaders in a variety of categories. She tallied a career-high 50 goals and added thee assists to finish the year with 53 points. Defensively, she registered 41 draw controls, 16 ground balls and forced seven turnovers for a Western Albemarle team that reached the state championship game for the second straight season.
Like most high school athletes Greene admitted the recruiting process was challenging due to COVID-19 protocols.
“Having to reach out to so many schools is super stressful because you have to consider which schools would be a good fit for you and which schools would reach your standards,” Greene said. “COVID made it especially hard since we weren’t able to go to the schools in person, talk to the coaches in person or go to camps the school was hosting.”
Despite the limited exposure, Greene received interest from a number of schools, including California (Berkeley), before eventually finding her home in Lexington.
“Washington & Lee is great academic school, so that really stood out to me,” she said. “I was looking for high academics and Washington & Lee has that. I’m so excited the process is over and I can’t wait to play at the next level.”
Another bonus for Greene is the on-field product itself. She noted that Washington & Lee is an up-and-coming program.
“The coaches liked how I am a fast player and I have a good lacrosse IQ,” she said. “They also liked how I played in the middle of the field during transition.”
Greene was recruited as a midfielder and hopes to battle for a starting job in her first season at Washington & Lee.
“My goals are to make an impact on the team and hopefully become an important piece to the team,” Greene said. “I also hope to keep improving my skills and become a better player and teammate overall.”
Academically, Greene has a lot of options to choose from, including pre-med, English, psychology or sociology. Ultimately, Greene would like to either pursue a career in the medical field or go to law school.
Greene noted the importance of finalizing her college choice this summer so she could focus on making the most out of her senior year, both in the classroom and on the field.
“I definitely feel a sense of relief after committing,” she said. “The recruiting process is very stressful, so I was so glad to commit to Washington & Lee. This has always been a major goal for me, so to have reached it is so special. I have worked for this for as long as I can remember, so to have my hard work pay off is so exciting.”