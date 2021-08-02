Western Albemarle's Mallory Greene verbally commits to play lacrosse at Washington & Lee

Despite the limited exposure, Greene received interest from a number of schools, including California (Berkeley), before eventually finding her home in Lexington.

“Washington & Lee is great academic school, so that really stood out to me,” she said. “I was looking for high academics and Washington & Lee has that. I’m so excited the process is over and I can’t wait to play at the next level.”

Another bonus for Greene is the on-field product itself. She noted that Washington & Lee is an up-and-coming program.

“The coaches liked how I am a fast player and I have a good lacrosse IQ,” she said. “They also liked how I played in the middle of the field during transition.”

Greene was recruited as a midfielder and hopes to battle for a starting job in her first season at Washington & Lee.

“My goals are to make an impact on the team and hopefully become an important piece to the team,” Greene said. “I also hope to keep improving my skills and become a better player and teammate overall.”

Academically, Greene has a lot of options to choose from, including pre-med, English, psychology or sociology. Ultimately, Greene would like to either pursue a career in the medical field or go to law school.