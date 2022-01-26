Western Albemarle's Lindy Bain named Virginia Boys High School Cross Country Coach of the Year

Lindy Bain has accomplished a lot during his legendary coaching career at Western Albemarle.

But the Warriors' boys cross country coach achieved a nearly impossible feat in 2021 when he guided Western to state championships in two different classifications in the same calendar year.

In April, Western Albemarle captured its fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state boys cross country title at Glenhill Park in Salem to cap the COVID-altered spring season. Then in November, Bain and the Warriors, who moved up a classification following last season, extended their run to five straight state championships with a victory at the VHSL Class 4 state cross country championships at Great Meadow in The Plains.

Bain was recognized for the impressive accomplishment this week when he was named the 2021 Virginia Boys High School Cross Country Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The honor is based on Bain’s leadership and success at Western Albemarle during the 2021 calendar year. It also is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the student-athletes, coaching staff and administration at the school.

“It’s not me as the head coach,” Bain said. “It’s a team thing, from the coaches, to the parents to the kids.”

Bain, who also won the award after the 2019 season, has been a part of all seven of Western's boys cross country championships since 1999, which is tied for third in VHSL history behind Blacksburg (9) and John Handley (8).

“What makes a great coach? Great athletes,” Bain said. “We’ve been blessed with some pretty phenomenal athletes, a good group, and it’s certainly been fun. As coaches, as a team, we’re always working to be the best we can possibly be. Whether that’s winning the district meet, state meet or qualifying for nationals. No Matter what the results at the end of the season or the end of the career, if you can say, hey’ we’ve done the best we could, I think that’s all you can ask.”

