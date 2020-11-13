Western Albemarle's Libby Carbo signs to play lacrosse at Boston University

As a sophomore, Libby Carbo turned in a breakout season and was a driving force in the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team’s run to the VHSL Class 4 state championship game.
Two years later, the senior attack is excited to take her game to new heights after signing a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Boston University.
“Boston University stuck out to me because it allows me to follow my goals of playing Division I lacrosse, being academically challenged on a thriving college campus and the opportunity to live independently in an urban environment,” Carbo said. “The city of Boston is full of excitement and opportunity.”
Carbo emerged as an elite scoring option for the Warriors two years ago, posting 60 goals and 50 assists as Western Albemarle reached the state championship game. She earned first team all-Jefferson District and Region 4A honors and was named to the VHSL Class 4 second team.
Carbo started the recruiting process early in her junior year, identifying schools and programs of interest and planned visits to each of them.
“It was a very stressful few months, having to decide where you want to go to school as a junior in high school is hard, but visiting a ton of places and meeting teams and coaches is a fun experience,” Carbo said. “Fortunately, I was finished my recruiting process by COVID, but it still has affected my game. Tournaments, seasons and practices were canceled, which was a disappointment for me in my junior year.”
Carbo had interest from numerous programs, but the decision came down to Boston University, Bucknell, Cornell and Louisville. In the end, an opportunity to join the Terriers was too good to pass up.
“Boston University stuck out because it had every aspect I liked from other schools put into one,” Carbo said. “It has the facilities, the amazing teammates and great academics. Boston has everything I could have imagined.”
One of the big draws for Carbo was the way the team treated her on her initial visit.
“My favorite thing about the program is the family aspect,” she said. “Everyone works together and plays together like a family. My coaches were very helpful and welcoming throughout my whole recruiting process.”
Carbo also formed a strong relationship with Boston University coach Lauren Morton and her staff and believes she can bring out some untapped potential at the “X” position.
“The coaches liked my eye from behind the cage,” she said. “A player that is able to feed [to a teammate] or go to goal at any time.”
With her college decision finalized, Carbo is excited to focus on her academics and an opportunity to make another state championship run this spring with the Warriors.
“It is a tremendous relief to know where I will be attending,” Carbo said. “The average senior during this time is under an enormous amount of stress as they finalize essays and wait for a response. Having done that work and going through the process last year, it has made this year less stressful for me.”
Carbo understands there’s still plenty of work to be done before the start of her college career.
“Having the opportunity to compete at the next level just means I have the opportunity to test my capabilities while playing against some of the best athletes ever,” she said. “I have to work harder and put a lot of time in. I have to push myself hard to bring my game and fitness to the college level.”
The Western Albemarle senior welcomes the challenge.
“I have been dreaming of playing D1 lacrosse since before I was 10 years old,” Carbo said. “I am so excited to further my athletic abilities at a much higher level with amazing coaching. I feel a tremendous amount of satisfaction and confidence that I can achieve what I put my mind to.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!