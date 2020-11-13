Western Albemarle's Libby Carbo signs to play lacrosse at Boston University

Carbo had interest from numerous programs, but the decision came down to Boston University, Bucknell, Cornell and Louisville. In the end, an opportunity to join the Terriers was too good to pass up.

“Boston University stuck out because it had every aspect I liked from other schools put into one,” Carbo said. “It has the facilities, the amazing teammates and great academics. Boston has everything I could have imagined.”

One of the big draws for Carbo was the way the team treated her on her initial visit.

“My favorite thing about the program is the family aspect,” she said. “Everyone works together and plays together like a family. My coaches were very helpful and welcoming throughout my whole recruiting process.”

Carbo also formed a strong relationship with Boston University coach Lauren Morton and her staff and believes she can bring out some untapped potential at the “X” position.

“The coaches liked my eye from behind the cage,” she said. “A player that is able to feed [to a teammate] or go to goal at any time.”

With her college decision finalized, Carbo is excited to focus on her academics and an opportunity to make another state championship run this spring with the Warriors.