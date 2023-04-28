For Liam Rush, there’s truly no place like home.

After learning the game of baseball as a youngster in the Fredericksburg area, the Western Albemarle senior will have an opportunity to return to the place where he grew up to play the sport at the college level. Rush recently signed his National Letter of Intent to baseball at the University of Mary Washington.

“I grew up outside of Fredericksburg in Spotsylvania County before moving to Crozet when I was in the eighth grade,” Rush said. "My sister, Magge, attended Mary Washington, so I was familiar with the school. I was really impressed with the athletic facilities, the direction the team is going and the coaching staff. I feel Mary Washington encompasses a well-rounded experience for me, both with its academics and athletics.”

Rush was projected to have a major role for the Warriors this season as an outfielder and pitcher. However, the ill effects of a preseason injury have limited his playing time. He’s served as a pinch hitter in several games for Coach Skip Hudgins this season and reached base in four of his seven plate appearances.

Despite the injuries, Rush continues to be a positive influence on his team. He’s expected to be completely ready to go next spring when he takes the field for Mary Washington and hopes to earn some playing time in centerfield for the Eagles.

After chatting with Mary Washington head coach Kelly Swiney and assistant coach Tommy Murphy, Rush was left very impressed with the program he was joining. He said the coaches were impressed with his speed, agility and versatility throughout the recruiting process.

“The training staff and facilities felt more like a Division I program,” Rush said. "I really liked how Coach Swiney and Coach Murphy instill in the team a united approach about training, their mentality for improving the game and the Mary Washington baseball program as a whole. In addition, their commitment to putting academics first with a winning approach, on and off the field, is a motivating factor. It’s exciting to be a part of a young and growing program.”

The senior had interest from a number of programs throughout the recruiting process, including Virginia Wesleyan, York College (Pa.), Northern Ohio and the Dominican University before finding his home in Fredericksburg.

“The moment I toured the campus and met with the coaching staff and some of the team members, it just felt like the right fit,” Rush said. “I saw the vision they have for the team and how I can be a part of that. I was also really impressed with the educational facility and how I can grow as a student-athlete.”

In the classroom, Rush has big aspirations as well. He plans to major in business and minor in pre-dentistry, where he ultimately hopes to pursue a career as a dentist or orthodontist.

With his college decision behind him, Rush plans to enjoy the final few months of high school as he prepares for the next chapter of his life as a college baseball player.

“I want to help Mary Washington baseball be successful with several winning seasons and championships, in any way I can,” he said. “My goal is to achieve high success, both off and on the field as a student-athlete. This includes developing and improving my skills as a player.”

For Rush, he plans to make the most of the opportunity to return to the area where he grew up to play college baseball.

“Ever since I was a child, baseball has always been my favorite sport,” he said. “I have always wanted to play at the college level and have worked really hard, with success and challenges along the way. It means a lot to me to be able to play the game I love at the next level. I have a lot of family members who have played NCAA athletics and I’m just excited and proud to be among them. I’m really just excited to still be able to play the game I love at the next level.”