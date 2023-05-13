Over the past four years, Kennedy Buntrock has emerged as one of the top high school lacrosse goalkeepers in Central Virginia.

This summer, the Western Albemarle High School senior will have an opportunity to test her mettle against some of the best players in the world after earning a spot on England’s U21 National Team for this summer’s European U21 Championships in Prague.

“The opportunity to play for England this summer means so much to me,” Buntrock said. “Not only am I so thrilled to be able to play this summer, but I am also truly so honored that I have the opportunity to represent England.”

Last winter, Buntrock met a goalkeeper in the England program at a lacrosse camp and the two connected and started discussing international play. Buntrock’s mother, Sarah Lewis-Buntrock, was born in England to an English father and American mother before the family moved to the United States, which made Kennedy Buntrock eligible to compete for England.

The conversation at the camp led to a chat with the England coaching staff and numerous phone calls and interactions later, Buntrock was invited to play in England for two weeks during her spring break as a de-facto tryout.

“The opportunity to try out for this team was something I can’t even put into words,” she said. “It truly was an awesome experience. I got to play alongside, and against, outstanding players and learn from incredible coaches."

On Tuesday, Buntrock’s dreams of competing on the international stage were realized when she was informed that she made the final England roster for this summer’s U21 European Lacrosse Championships.

“I actually saw the e-mail with the roster on my way to grab my equipment for practice from my car,” Buntrock said. “I could not keep it together when I saw the roster. I was so excited. The friend that I was closest to got a huge hug, I was just so excited. Making the team and playing internationally is something that I have always really wanted to do, so I was beyond thrilled to know that I’m being given the opportunity to play for England.”

Not bad for an athlete that picked up the sport less than a decade ago.

Buntrock’s lacrosse journey began at the age of 10 when her parents signed her up to play in the Albemarle girls rec league.

“My driving force was really just to try something new and do something with my friends,” Buntrock said. “My parents always encouraged me to try as many sports as possible, so they signed me up to see if I liked it. Growing up, I also played soccer, basketball, field hockey and swam on a local swim team.”

The Western Albemarle standout still recalls her first time suiting up between the pipes.

“The first time I stepped into the cage was because our rec team needed a goalie," Buntrock said. "I was around the age of 11 and wanted no part in having hard lacrosse balls thrown at me, and I wasn’t thrilled to hop in. Though, after playing for a few games, I just started to really enjoy the position and was eager to improve in any way that I could.”

Buntrock's admiration and dedication for goalkeeping has continued to since then, along with her skill level. She’s played at nearly every level of lacrosse and continues to refine her game every time she steps on the field.

“Lacrosse is such a fun game to play and it offers a really great sense of community,” Buntrock said. “Being on a team offers a sense of belonging because you and your teammates endure tough games, hot and difficult practices and more together. That community and bond you get to have with your teammates is something that I’ve been so lucky to have over the years.”

One of her early role models in the sport was former University of Virginia goalkeeper Rachel Vander Kolk.

“Growing up in Charlottesville, my mom would take me to the UVa women’s lacrosse games, so she was the first goalie I really watched consistently,” Buntrock said. “She was an incredible player and also a great leader on the team. I wanted to be like her when I grew up and she stood out as a really strong female athlete that I looked up to when I was younger.”

Buntrock has left her own legacy in Central Virginia as the top keeper for Western Albemarle. A four-year starter, she has backstopped the Warriors to Jefferson District and regional titles and played in three Virginia High School League state finals.

“My approach is always that I am going to step out onto the field and give my 100% to do my part and to have my teammates’ backs, as I’m only one piece of a whole team effort,” Buntrock said. “My mindset is always focused on playing hard and having fun on the field with my best friends. There’s something about the focus of playing hard for your team, rather than yourself, that is so much more motivating for me. I always look at it as a new opportunity to challenge myself and play to the best of my abilities.”

Still, playing goalkeeper does come with its challenges.

“I think the most important part of being a goalie is the mental piece of things,” Buntrock said. “It can be tough to get scored on, because your mistake changes the scoreboard and it can be easy to get in your head. A solid mindset to help you focus on the ball and stay in the present moment can be super helpful. It can be hard sometimes to make sure you are out of your head and focused on the game, when ultimately you are the final deciding factor in whether or not your team lets up a point. Staying present and not letting things get to you is much easier said than done. It takes time and effort to ensure that you stay present and focused on the next shot.”

Buntrock's ability to play in the moment is one of the things that helped her earn a selection on the U21 England National Team. Buntrock will be one of two goaltenders on the England roster, which includes players from universities in the United Kingdom as well as high school athletes such as herself.

The tournament is slated to start July 2 in Prague and will run for a week. Buntrock will return to England a few days after her high school season ends next month to train with the national team before they depart for Prague. She is expected to return to the U.S. before the end of July and then head to Loyola University in Maryland to begin her college career.

Needless to say, this will be a memorable experience for Buntrock and her entire family.

“It is exciting for our entire family, on both sides of the pond,” Lewis-Buntrock said. “Kennedy being chosen to represent the national team holds a special place in the heart of my English relatives.”

Buntrock agreed with her mother.

“I am really looking forward to developing as a player and a person through this experience,” she said. “I get to reconnect with girls I met and played with in England back in April as well, which is awesome and something I’m looking forward to. The opportunity to play with the amazing players I met back in April is something I’m really looking forward to, as well as what I can learn and gain from this experience as an athlete and a human.”

Before she heads to England, Buntrock still has plenty of lacrosse left to play here in Virginia. Western Albemarle is unbeaten in Jefferson District play and is expected to be a top seed in the upcoming Virginia High School League playoffs.

Western Albemarle Coach Peggy Williams said Buntrock’s performance between the pipes has been one of the keys to the Warriors' success this spring.

“Kennedy is an outstanding leader, both on and off the field,” Williams said. “We are all so excited for her because we know how hard she works and how much she loves to play lacrosse.”

Although happy with the team’s success, Buntrock and her Western Albemarle teammates are still hungry for more.

"As a team, we want to work to play our best, and we want to win in the postseason," Buntrock. "We have lost in the state championship game the past couple seasons and we are eager to work to earn this opportunity back successfully and win states.”

With the opportunity to compete for a state championship with Western Albemarle and a European championship with England, the next few months could be memorable for Buntrock. Her high school coach is excited to see how it all plays it.

“It was a great opportunity to be invited to try out for the England team and to now have the opportunity to represent England this summer will be such a great experience,” Williams said. “We can learn so many life lessons just by being on a high school team and playing a sport. It is really neat when that sport gives you the opportunity to travel and to meet and play against people from around the world. We will all be cheering her on and can’t wait to hear all about it when she returns home.”