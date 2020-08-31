Western Albemarle's Kathryn Burr commits to swim at William & Mary

Team camaraderie is a big thing at Western Albemarle, and Burr was impressed with the instant connection she made with the swimmers at William & Mary.

“I see myself fitting well with an incredible group of people who work hard, in and out of the pool, and have such a strong sense of team spirit,” she said. “I appreciated how much the swimmers made it a priority to support each other.”

A versatile performer, Burr was a fixture in the freestyle events, from the sprints to the distance events. She’s also made consistent strides in the 100 butterfly, as well as the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

“I’m sure the coaches have a plan for me and I am so very excited to work with them,” Burr said.

Burr is happy to join a Tribe team that is a consistent contender in the Colonial Athletic Association. Her plan to is help William & Mary pursue at CAA title as a freshman and ultimately achieve an NCAA or Olympic Trial cut.

“Ever since I was a young age-group swimmer, it’s been a dream of mine to swim at the collegiate level,” Burr said. “I’ve had many highs and lows throughout my swimming career, as do most swimmers, and it’s incredibly gratifying that all the hard work has allowed me to take the next step.”