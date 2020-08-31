Western Albemarle's Kathryn Burr commits to swim at William & Mary

Kathryn Burr has been a fixture during the Western Albemarle girls swimming and diving team’s run to back-to-back VHSL Class 3 state championships.
The rising senior hopes to provide a similar spark at the collegiate level after committing to swim at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg.
“I was drawn to William & Mary for its closeness to home, while also being a perfect combination of academic and athletic excellence,” Burr said.
Burr had a sensational junior campaign for the Warriors. At the state meet, she placed seventh in both the 50-yard freestyle (24.43) and 100-yard freestyle (54.05) to earn all-state honors in both events. In addition, Burr was a member of Western's state runner-up 400-yard medley relay team and was named her high school team’s MVP last winter..
She also qualified for the YMCA National Championships for the seventh time but didn’t have an opportunity to compete because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Western Albemarle product had an opportunity to visit William & Mary’s campus and left impressed.
“I knew from the moment that I arrived that it was home,” Burr said. “The historic campus is so intriguing and beautiful. In addition, it’s always been a goal of mine to attend a school that combines great academics and athletics.”
Team camaraderie is a big thing at Western Albemarle, and Burr was impressed with the instant connection she made with the swimmers at William & Mary.
“I see myself fitting well with an incredible group of people who work hard, in and out of the pool, and have such a strong sense of team spirit,” she said. “I appreciated how much the swimmers made it a priority to support each other.”
A versatile performer, Burr was a fixture in the freestyle events, from the sprints to the distance events. She’s also made consistent strides in the 100 butterfly, as well as the 100 and 200 breaststroke.
“I’m sure the coaches have a plan for me and I am so very excited to work with them,” Burr said.
Burr is happy to join a Tribe team that is a consistent contender in the Colonial Athletic Association. Her plan to is help William & Mary pursue at CAA title as a freshman and ultimately achieve an NCAA or Olympic Trial cut.
“Ever since I was a young age-group swimmer, it’s been a dream of mine to swim at the collegiate level,” Burr said. “I’ve had many highs and lows throughout my swimming career, as do most swimmers, and it’s incredibly gratifying that all the hard work has allowed me to take the next step.”
She also has high aspirations for the classroom too.
“I’m currently interested in the areas of international studies and relations, as well as foreign languages,” Burr said. “As of now, I would like to work in the state department or abroad for diplomatic purposes.”
Now that her college decision is made, Burr is happy to focus on her final year of high school and helping Western Albemarle make another run at a state championship.
“I think it’s everything I could’ve wished for,” Burr said. “Balancing school and swimming have never been and will never be easy, but I love the challenge and it is one of the most rewarding things I have ever experienced.”
