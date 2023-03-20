Joseph Morinelli was born in Augusta, Ga., and spent the first six years of his life a stone’s throw away from Augusta National.

The Western Albemarle High School freshman will get the chance to return to the Mecca of golf, where he will represent himself and Virginia in the prestigious Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

“Augusta, Georgia will always be special to me,” Morinelli said. “I grew up on a lake and went to Augusta Christian Schools with my siblings. We all went to the same school. We are a very close family and made very close friends in Augusta, who we will see when we go back.”

Drive, Chip and Putt is a nationwide youth golf development initiative for boys and girls ages 7-15 that is designed to inspire a new generation to choose golf as a lifetime pursuit. The Top 80 performers each year earn the opportunity to compete in the National Finals, which are held annually on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National, home of The Masters.

For Morinelli, the journey to this opportunity started at an early age.

“Being born in Augusta and having an older brothers, grandfathers and a dad who played golf, it was just natural to want to be like them,” he said. “To go on the course with them and play a round of golf with them, I had to know how to play. So, I worked hard to be good enough to play with them at an early age.”

Morinelli played his first tournament at the age of 9 in Northern Virginia.

“The first tee box, first swing, I sliced it in the woods,” Morinelli recalled. “I told my mom I wanted to quit and go home. She told me, ‘No’, that I had to finish the round, then I would never have to play again."

Morinelli finished the round, and has been playing golf ever since.

"Golf is a life-long game and there are days I still want to go home after the first swing, but there aren’t many of those days," he said. "My game has grown with me. I will always be improving my game, but I know for certain I can beat my family at golf.”

While a lot has changed since that first tournament, Morinelli still knows that golf is a sport that can humble you quickly.

“Golf is a game of progress and it constantly changes,” Morinelli said. “You have great tournaments and not so great. This winter, I shot a 73 at Winter Nationals in Pinehurst. I came in first but it was freezing gold. Winter golf is tough. I had some great tournaments; I also came in second at the Ocean Course with a 74 and had a great freshman year of golf at Western Albemarle. Nothing can beat the feeling of an amazing round of golf. When everything is working, you are pumped, but as quickly as it’s all right, it can go wrong. I know I have to remain focused during the round, even if I have a lead.”

The Western Albemarle standout is a member at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville and spends “almost every day” either playing golf or at the driving range. He loves to watch the University of Virginia golf team compete at Birdwood, which is the Cavaliers' home course. His favorite course overall is the Ocean Course in Kiawah, S.C.

Morinelli’s quest to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has been a long time coming. His grandfathers worked at the Masters as well as Drive, Putt and Chip tournaments for a number of years and their dream was to see their grandson compete in this prestigious event.

“This experience is one I am going to enjoy,” he said. “My grandfathers always said they wanted me to quality to play.”

Morinelli has played in Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers several times and made it to regionals last year in Rochester, the final stage before earning a spot at Augusta.

In his final year of eligibility, Morinelli began the journey again this year. He won the local tournament at Birdwood and followed that up with a win at Salisbury to earn another trip to Rochester.

Morinelli admitted that he had extra purpose during this year’s trip to regionals.

“This year at Rochester, it was different. I wanted to win,” he said. “My grandfather, Tony, who still lives in Augusta and always cheered me on, was fighting cancer and we wanted to make it so he could watch me in Augusta. It was his dream and it became mine as well. Going into the last event, putting, I knew I had to make the 30-foot putt to qualify. I had to settle and focus. I made it. I made it to Augusta. It was the most amazing feeling to know I will be going to play in Augusta where I was born and lived for six years."

After qualifying for the National Finals, Morinelli called his grandfather to share the news.

"He was so excited," Morinelli said. "He would tell everyone he met, all his doctors and friends, to watch me on TV. He wanted to see me play in Augusta.”

Unfortunately, Morinelli’s grandfather passed away March 3. This only adds more motivation for Morinelli.

“I want to win it,” he said. “I am so excited to see my friends from Augusta at DCP, my entire family will be there too. It’s like a homecoming, family reunion. To win DCP in the city where I was born will be amazing. I am proud to be from Augusta.”

Morinelli said Masters week is always a special time for golf fans, especially the ones from his hometown.

“The Masters is such a fun, energetic time in Augusta,” Morinelli said. “The locals are so excited in preparation. School is out for the week, so your friends are either working at the Masters, on vacation or are attending. I have been to the Masters two times. My dad says it’s like Disney World and it is. Everyone is happy. You walk in and you are bound to know someone. The Augusta community is small; everyone knows everyone.”

Morinelli said the Drive, Chip and Putt tournament is one of the top events he’s been a part of, and one that he recommends for all aspiring golfers.

“I encourage everyone to sign up and try,” he said. “The experiences and memories are worth the time to prepare. Last month, when I went to visit my grandparents, I played with my friends at Augusta Country Club, next to the National. I shot a 75. You can see the National from the Country Club. It got me pumped and excited. Just being with my friends, laughing, having fun, and being next to the National was exciting.”

The National Drive Chip and Putt National championships will be held on Sunday, April 2 and will be aired live on The Golf Channel.

Morinelli plans to make the most of his opportunity.

“It is surreal,” Morinelli said. “My entire family and friends will be cheering me on. I can’t wait. This event is so special and Augusta National and the PGA make it really special. There are so many events planned and we will drive down Magnolia Lane on Sunday. I can’t wait.”