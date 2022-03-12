Western Albemarle's Joey Burch commits to Christopher Newport

Football is the ultimate team sport, with coaches preaching the importance of every player on the roster in the mission to help the team win.

Joey Burch exemplified what it means to be team player throughout his high school career at Western Albemarle as transitioned between multiple positions to aid in the Warriors' success.

Now, Burch will be taking that team-first mentality and Swiss-Army knife skill set to Christopher Newport University. The Western Albemarle senior has committed to play football for the Captains.

“I picked CNU because I love their campus and the facilities,” Burch said. “It felt very welcoming and was a perfect fit.”

Burch capped off an outstanding high school football career by leading Western Albemarle to a share of the Jefferson District championship and a berth in the playoffs last fall.

He started the season at wide receiver, where he caught 14 passes for a team-high 378 yards three touchdowns before switching to quarterback following an injury to starter Nathan Simon. Burch completed 16 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns as the signal caller and also ran for 221 yards and three scores.

Defensively, Burch ranked third on the team in tackles with 51.5, including 39 solo stops at free safety. He also tallied eight pass breakups and three interceptions.

Burch also chipped in on special teams as a returner and fill-in kicking specialist. The senior averaged 22.5 yards on kickoff returns and 15.1 yards on punts and returned one kick for a touchdown.

He contributed to the kicking game as well, averaging 31.8 yards a punt while also handling seven kickoffs following injuries to the Warriors' kicking specialists.

That versatility and production caught the attention of Christopher Newport Coach Paul Crowley and his staff.

“I liked how competitive everyone was and how they wanted to build a winning culture,” Burch said. “The coaches like my frame and how I am a great jump ball guy.”

Burch is expected to play receiver at the next level and is eager to compete for playing time. He could also see the field on special teams.

“I want to experience individual success, but also help our team compete for an NJAC conference title,” Burch said. “Team success is always first.”

Burch had interest from several in-state programs, including Randolph-Macon. He admitted it was a tough decision, but believed the opportunity with the Captains was the right situation for him.

“CNU separated themselves because of how competitive their conference was, as well as how nice the school is,” Burch said. “It was a super tough decision.”

Academically, Burch hopes to major in environmental science and ultimately pursue a career as a forester or an environmental manager.

With his college decision finalized, Burch is grateful for the opportunity to continue to play the game that he loves.

“It means a lot to me to be able to keep playing football,” he said. “It’s something that’s always been a huge part of my life and I’m just super thankful for everyone who’s helped, in particular my mom and dad, my coaches and my teammates. It means a lot to me and is the culmination of a lot of hard work.”

