Western Albemarle's Jacob Lively commits to play baseball at Ferrum

Two of Jacob Lively’s passions are baseball and living in Virginia.

The Western Albemarle High School senior will continue to enjoy both next year at Ferrum College. Taylor recently committed to play baseball at the Southwest Virginia school.

“The atmosphere, the campus, the scenery, the fact that it is secluded, and in the country and kind of has the at-home feeling,” Lively said of why he chose Ferrum. “It had the most opportunity for the classes and the degree that I plan to go for. Ferrum is in state, which is one of my must haves. I did not want to go out of state and I know that Ferrum has what I am looking for.”

Lively has been a fixture on the Warriors' baseball team, both behind the plate and as a pitcher. As a sophomore, hit .243 with a team-high seven doubles, nine RBI and four runs scored for a team that reached the Region 3B playoffs. Defensively, he had 14 assists and threw out four potential base-runners attempting to steal. On the hill, he posted a 1-0 record with a 3.31 ERA and a save. Lively fanned 11 batters in his 12⅔ innings of work.

He was primed for a breakout junior campaign last spring before the season was cut short because of COVID-19.