Western Albemarle's Jacob Lively commits to play baseball at Ferrum

Two of Jacob Lively’s passions are baseball and living in Virginia.
The Western Albemarle High School senior will continue to enjoy both next year at Ferrum College. Taylor recently committed to play baseball at the Southwest Virginia school.
“The atmosphere, the campus, the scenery, the fact that it is secluded, and in the country and kind of has the at-home feeling,” Lively said of why he chose Ferrum. “It had the most opportunity for the classes and the degree that I plan to go for. Ferrum is in state, which is one of my must haves. I did not want to go out of state and I know that Ferrum has what I am looking for.”
Lively has been a fixture on the Warriors' baseball team, both behind the plate and as a pitcher. As a sophomore, hit .243 with a team-high seven doubles, nine RBI and four runs scored for a team that reached the Region 3B playoffs. Defensively, he had 14 assists and threw out four potential base-runners attempting to steal. On the hill, he posted a 1-0 record with a 3.31 ERA and a save. Lively fanned 11 batters in his 12⅔ innings of work.
He was primed for a breakout junior campaign last spring before the season was cut short because of COVID-19.
“It was hard,” Lively said. “I lost my entire junior year of high school ball with the exception of two scrimmage games. My travel ball schedule was completely messed up. No out-of-state tournaments. A lot of college coaches couldn’t get there to watch when we were able to play. This year, most scouts relied on video and live streamed games when possible. It was definitely a different atmosphere for sure.”
Lively managed to get back on the field this summer with his travel team, the Virginia Breeze Arsenal. He made the most of the opportunity, earning all-tournament honors at The Perfect Game 17U Wood Bat World Series.
Despite the success, the recruiting process proved tough for Lively because of the limited exposure. Western Albemarle assistant baseball coach Jason Beale went to college with Ferrum coach Ryan Brittle and made a pitch for Lively to join the program. Brittle reached out to Beale to get a feel for what Lively had to offer.
“Coach Beale is confident that I will be able to, in his words, ‘Tear up D3 pitching with big hits’ and that I would be a good fit for behind the plate and helpful on the bump,” Lively said. “I think playing for Coach Brittle and the Panthers’ baseball program will be a good fit for me. I like the camaraderie that the coach has with his team and how he makes sure that his players are not just succeeding on the field but in school as well.”
Lively was primarily recruited to catch, but could also log some innings on the hill when needed. Academically, he plans to major in agricultural science and potentially attend linemen school after college.
The senior backstop had several opportunities to play baseball at a number of Division III programs. He spoke with UNC Pembrooke and Messiah University, but said he had his heart set on staying in state. Eastern Mennonite also was high on his list, but with COVID-19 and the extra year of eligibility granted to college players, the senior said the catcher spots were pretty much covered for 2021.
“I wanted to go somewhere that I would be able to get on the field as soon as possible, if I earned my spot,” Lively said. “My goals are to hit well and hit consistently.”
After missing out on his junior season of high school baseball, Lively is excited to get back on the diamond again with his teammates.
“My goal is to keep getting better and finish my high school season strong,” he said. "I hope to work my way to a starting spot on the Panthers’ roster.”
Having an opportunity to play collegiate sports is something Lively doesn’t take for granted.
“I feel completely honored to have this,” Lively said. “I’m only the second one in my family that has had the opportunity to play a sport in college. I plan to do my best and give 100 percent. I hope I succeed.”
