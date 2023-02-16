Grant Karczewski has no problem making his presence known on the football field.

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound senior was a standout on both the offensive line and defensive line for the Western Albemarle football team the past several seasons, imposing his will on opponents with his sheer size and determination.

Those attributes should serve him well in the ACC with the Virginia Tech football program. Karczewski recently committed to play football for the Hokies.

“I chose Virginia Tech because of the veteran coaching staff, the top-of-the-line facilities and their ability to develop players,” Karczewski said. “I really like the coaching staff, the academics and the facilities.”

Karczewski and his family are no strangers to college athletics. His father, Doug, played at the University of Virginia and was a two-time co-captain for the Cavaliers along with Anthony Poindexter during in the late 1990s. He was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

“It truly means a lot to follow in his footsteps,” Karczewski said.

The road to a Division I college football opportunity seemed bleak for Karczewski last fall after an injury derailed his senior season with the Warriors.

“I fractured my fibula during our fourth game of the season, but I was able to return for our final three games of the season with the use of a homemade brace and some grit,” Karczewski said.

Despite missing a third of the season, Karczewski's impact on the game was still evident. He registered 8.5 tackles, including seven solo stops, as well as 2.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups en route to earning All-Jefferson District first-team recognition and second-team All Central Virginia honors.

College coaches were intrigued with Karczewski's physical attributes, which project favorably to the next level. The Western Albemarle standout received offers from VMI, Boston College, UVa, Georgetown and Old Dominion before finding his home in Blacksburg.

“The main thing that separated Virginia Tech from the other schools is their ability to develop players,” Karczweski said.

After discussions with Hokies head coach Brent Pry and offensively line coach Joe Rudolph, they devised a plan for Karczweski to make an impact up front offensively for Virginia Tech.

“The coaches at Tech loved my frame and ability to move, while being 6-foot-8,” Karczweski said. “The coaches plan to bulk me up into the 300’s and have a lean, quick and strong offensive tackle.”

Academically, Karczweski plans to major in business and hopes to have an opportunity in pro football or pursue a career in medical sales.

Karczweski, who also plays lacrosse for the Warriors, is ecstatic about the opportunity he will get on the gridiron with the Hokies.

“I feel a great sense of relief, knowing that I no longer have to worry about having an opportunity to play at the next level,” he said. “I no longer have family and friends asking where I’m planning to go.”

Karczweski can’t wait to get to work in Blacksburg. After redshirting his freshman year, he hopes to compete for a starting job in his second or third season and let his play on the field do the talking from there.

“It means a lot to have an opportunity to compete at the next level,” Karczewski said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but I wasn’t sure what sports I would be competing in.”