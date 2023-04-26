Ellie Schundler is a prime example of an exceptional student-athlete.

Whether it’s in the pool or in the classroom, Schundler excels in both areas. The Western Albemarle junior swimmer will soon have the opportunity to excel as a Division I college athlete. Schundler has committed to swim at Colgate University.

“I chose Colgate for a number of reasons,” Schundler said. “Academics played an important role when it came to me choosing which school I wanted to attend. Colgate had a perfect balance between rigorous academics and a strong swim program, which was exactly what I was looking for.”

The junior has been a high-level performer for the Warriors throughout her swimming career in Central Virginia. Last winter, she helped Western earn runner-up honors in the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.79) at the Virginia High School League Class 4 state swimming and diving championships. She also helped the Warriors place third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:39.33) and in individual competition was sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.57).

That level of excellence impressed Colgate Coach Ed Pretre and his staff throughout the recruiting process.

“The coaching staff really loved my all-around swimming ability and especially loved how I could immediately help the team in the breaststroke events,” Schundler said. “In addition to my swimming abilities, the coaches were impressed by my positive energy and my ability to get along with my future teammates.”

After talking with the coaches at Colgate, Schundler feels very comfortable about her role in the program in the coming years.

“The coaching staff plan to fine-tune my technical skills while pushing me to be stronger in the weightroom,” she said. "While I was recruited for my breaststroke events, Coach Pretre plans to take advantage of my versatility and he can see me working towards competing for the team in other events as well.”

Academically, Schundler still deciding her course of study in college, but is very interested in the liberal arts education program at Colgate, which was a huge selling point for the school itself.

“Everything about the Colgate program was exactly what I was looking for in a college swim program,” she said. “Coach Pretre has done an amazing job of putting together a team that is made up of strong, hard-working athletes, but even more importantly he has put together an amazing group of student-athletes who are nothing but supportive of one another. His way of running the team keeps swimming fun and stress-free, but also challenging, which was exactly the environment I was looking for.”

With one more season of high school swimming ahead of her at Western Albemarle, Schundler is thrilled to have her college decision behind her.

“I do feel a sense of relief knowing that I will have the opportunity to attend an incredible school, swim for a great program and coaches, and be surrounded by smart, talented and motivated teammates,” Schundler said. “Knowing that I am going to be competing in college will provide the motivation to push myself over the next year to be my best so that I can contribute to the swim program as soon as I arrive on campus.”

The Western Albemarle swimmer is excited about her future, both in the pool and in life.

“It means a lot to be able to call myself a college athlete and compete at the next level,” she said. “I have been swimming since I was very young and have watched many kids go off to swim in college, and I have hoped that one day I would have that opportunity as well. When I got to high school, the dream of college swimming felt more in reach and has driven me to work my absolute hardest in order to improve.”​