Western Albemarle's Ellie Cox commits to Christopher Newport soccer program

CNU coach Jamie Gunderson was impressed with the tape that he saw on Cox and made her a priority during the recruiting process. She is expected to compete for playing time as a center midfielder for the Captains.

“I was definitely interested in CNU’s soccer programs because they have been extremely successful in the past,” Cox said.

The interest was mutual and a visit to CNU's Newport News campus sealed the deal for the Western Albemarle senior.

“Obviously, their interest in me for soccer led me to look into the school,” she said. “I ended up visiting campus twice and I loved the environment because it was beautiful and the perfect size for me. CNU’s academics, as well as its soccer program, definitely drew me to the school because I liked that I would be challenged in that environment while also doing something I loved.”

The Captains have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 12 times since 2000, including a Final Four appearance in 2018. That success on the pitch, along with the opportunity to play sooner rather than later, made CNU a viable option for Cox.