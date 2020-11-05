Western Albemarle's Ellie Cox commits to Christopher Newport soccer program

Ellie Cox exudes success.
The senior midfielder is a key contributor for the Western Albemarle girls soccer team and has helped the Warriors win two VHSL Class 3 state championships during her time with the program. She will be taking that championship pedigree to the next level after committing to play soccer at Christopher Newport University.
“It means a lot to be able to play at the college level, because I think when you’re younger, it becomes a common dream for a lot of people to play past your youth soccer career,” Cox said. “I’m really excited that dream has come true for me.”
Cox was a two-way force as a center midfielder for the Warriors as they captured a pair of state championships in her first two seasons with the program. As a sophomore, she tallied five goals and three assists and was a stalwart defensively. She garnered Jefferson District, Region 3B and all-state honors during the 2019 season.
Her junior campaign last spring was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made competing in front of college coaches a challenge.
“The recruiting process is pretty stressful, mainly because you have to make a lot of decisions independently,” Cox said. “Recruiting honestly starts freshman year for a lot of people, but varies from person to person. I think the toughest part about the recruiting process is decision making and not procrastinating. COVID had a weird impact on recruiting, because pretty much everything came to a halt and communication stopped for a few months, so that was pretty unusual, especially in a time when recruiting is important, because I was at the end of my junior season and heading into my senior season.”
CNU coach Jamie Gunderson was impressed with the tape that he saw on Cox and made her a priority during the recruiting process. She is expected to compete for playing time as a center midfielder for the Captains.
“I was definitely interested in CNU’s soccer programs because they have been extremely successful in the past,” Cox said.
The interest was mutual and a visit to CNU's Newport News campus sealed the deal for the Western Albemarle senior.
“Obviously, their interest in me for soccer led me to look into the school,” she said. “I ended up visiting campus twice and I loved the environment because it was beautiful and the perfect size for me. CNU’s academics, as well as its soccer program, definitely drew me to the school because I liked that I would be challenged in that environment while also doing something I loved.”
The Captains have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 12 times since 2000, including a Final Four appearance in 2018. That success on the pitch, along with the opportunity to play sooner rather than later, made CNU a viable option for Cox.
“I think I always had in my mind that if I played college soccer, it would be [Division I], but I’m really happy that I found CNU,” Cox said. “I think CNU is different from the other schools I talked to because I think I will still be able to enjoy my college experience because I’m competing at a D3 level, but CNU’s program can definitely compete with some D1-level programs.”
On the pitch, Cox's plan is simple.
“My goals playing in college pretty much revolve around becoming a better soccer player while making contributions to the team,” Cox said. “I also think everyone in college soccer hopes to win a national championships, so that’s something I hope to accomplish in the next four years.”
With her decision finalized, Cox is excited for an opportunity to represent Western Albemarle next spring and hopefully make another championship run.
“I definitely felt a sense of relief when I committed because I think the recruiting process can be really stressful, I know it was for me,” Cox said. “High schoolers in sports spend a lot of time going back and forth about whether or not they want to play at the next level and then there’s the bigger decision of where, so finding my place at CNU definitely took some weight off my shoulders.”
Regardless of what happens this spring, Cox is excited about the opportunity to be a college athlete.
“It’s a good feeling, especially because when I was younger, I always thought I would play in college, “ Cox said. “But as you get older, that common dream slips away from a lot of people, but I’m really excited that I have the opportunity to keep playing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!