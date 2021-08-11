Western Albemarle's Catherine Domecq commits to UMBC

Catherine Domecq wanted to find a school where she could continue her soccer career at the college level while studying to become a medical professional.
She found the right fit at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Domecq recently committed to play for the Retrievers' women's soccer program.
“I chose UMBC because it is going to not only provide me with the chance to play soccer at a higher level, but also give me the education I need for my future,” Domecq said. “Coach Vanessa [Mann] not only cares about me as a soccer player, but as a whole person. She puts academics at the forefront of being a college athlete. The UMBC women’s soccer program is rebuilding as Coach Vanessa has only been there for four years and had to deal with COVID throughout most of that time. It is exciting that I will have the opportunity to be able to contribute to this program.”
While playing soccer at UMBC, Domecq plans to major in nursing and continue her family’s legacy in the medical field.
“My mom and sister are both nurses for UVa," Domecq said. "I hope to be able to follow in their footsteps as they have been my biggest role models in life.”
Domecq has built a championship pedigree throughout her high school career. She was a key contributor during the Warriors' run to a fourth-straight state championship this past spring.
She also has captured three state titles in club soccer with Skyline Elite as well as earning regional gold with her Olympic Developmental team.
“I want to be successful in the classroom and on the field,” she said. “Since I have been playing spots, I have been about winning championships. I want to be part of building a championship culture at UMBC.”
College athletics are a major part of the Domecq family.
Her father, Greg, was an assistant coach under Terry Holland and Jeff Jones at Virginia. Her mother, Julie Domecq, was an All-ACC and All-American swimmer at UVa. Her sister Christine won an NCAA Division III national championship with Lynchburg and her brother Derek currently pitches at Radford.
“It was in my blood to become a college athlete,” Catherine Domecq said.
Like many of her classmates, recruiting has been challenging over the past year because of COVID-19. College coaches were not permitted to come to games until this past June, which prevented them from seeing Domecq play in person.
Domecq made the best of the situation, routinely sending out highlight tapes and game film to coaches and regularly emailing them to help keep her name on their radar.
She said experience with her two siblings being recruited made things a little easier since she knew what to expect and what coaches were looking for.
Domecq received interest from a number of programs, including Liberty, Radford, King University, Millersville, Lynchburg and Mary Washington before finding a home at UMBC.
Mann raved about Domecq’s speed, physicality, versatility and knowledge of the game throughout the recruiting process and believes she can help the team early in her college career.
“Coach Vanessa talked to me about being able to play multiple positions, however, I was primarily recruited as a center back, but she said she can see me playing an attacking role as well," Domecq said. "Coach Vanessa expects me to make an impact my freshman year."
The Western Albemarle senior is thankful for the people that have made an impact in her life and made the opportunity to be a college soccer player possible.
“I am blessed to be able to compete at a high level like my siblings,” Domecq said. “I would not have this opportunity without the love and support of my family, teammates and coaches. Coach Jacob Desch and Coach Jason Moore have been instrumental in me becoming the player I am today.”