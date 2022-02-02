Western Albemarle's Carson Tujague picks BYU on National Signing Day

From the time he was in diapers, Carson Tujague’s life has revolved around football.

The son of a coach, football runs in Tujague's blood.

“I first started playing tackle football when I was four years old in Los Angeles,” Tujague said. “It’s been my dream to be a college football player since I first picked up a football.”

That dream is about to become a reality for the Western Albemarle linebacker, who signed to play at Brigham Young University on Wednesday morning during a National Signing Day ceremony in the school’s weight room.

Tujague's family has deep ties to the BYU football program. His father, Garrett, played football for the Cougars and coached there under Bronco Mendenhall before moving to his current position as the offensive line coach at Virginia.

Since arriving in Crozet, Carson Tujague has made a name for himself as one of the top players in Central Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound linebacker was a first team all-Jefferson District and Central Virginia performer each of the past two seasons at Western Albemarle.

As a senior, he posted 52 tackles, including a team-high 42 solo stops, to help the Warriors earn a share of the Jefferson District title. In addition, he registered 9.5 tackles for loss, recovered six fumbles, including one for a touchdown, and added four pass breakups and a sack.

Rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Tujague had interest from a number of programs, including Navy, Florida International, Wake Forest and Virginia.

“BYU became my school of choice because of its great culture and family atmosphere,” Tujague said. “Plus, the opportunity to play in the Big 12 is a huge deal. The school separated itself form other options because it was the best fit to help me accomplish my goals and dreams.”

After spending most of his high school career at linebacker, Tujague is expected to play defensive end for the Cougars next fall.

“The coaches at BYU like my versatility and my ability to play multiple positions,” he said.

Academically, Tujague is still deciding what path he will take, but admits that athletics will most likely figure prominently in his future.

“I’d like to stick with football as long as possible, whether that means as a coach or something else,” Tujague said. “Football is my passion.”

On the field, Tujague said his goals for college ball are simple. He wants to stand out and display what he’s been taught by all of his high school coaches.

“This opportunity that I have is surreal,” he said. “I’ve been dreaming of playing Division I Power 5 football my whole life and to see that through hard work and determination I can achieve my dreams is really something special.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.