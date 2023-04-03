Last spring, Alex Keeton helped lead the Western Albemarle boys soccer team to the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship in Fredericksburg.

The Warriors' senior midfielder will have a chance to produce some more magical moments in the city in the coming years after verbally committing to play soccer at the University of Mary Washington.

“I loved the location and area of the school,” Keeton said. “The environment and campus also really caught my eye. Obviously, the soccer program was important to me. They have been really successful in recent years.”

Keeton had a breakthrough campaign last spring for the Warriors, finishing with a team-high 20 goals and eight assists to garner All-Jefferson District, All-Region 4D and VHSL Class 4 all-state honors.

He shined on the biggest stage, routinely came up with exciting moments during Western Albemarle’s run to the state championship. Keeton scored the game-winning goal in double overtime for the Warriors in their win over Smithfield in the state semifinals, then scored the equalizer in the state final that sent the game to overtime.

That production made Keeton a very sought-after commodity on the recruiting trail. He had interest from a number of schools throughout the process, including several Old Dominion Athletic Conference programs, before ultimately finding his place at Mary Washington.

“What separated Mary Washington was my interest in the school itself and also the success their soccer program has had,” Keton. “I’m looking forward to going somewhere to make an impact and win games, and I think Mary Washington is the best fit for me.”

Keeton has watched the program from afar and was intrigued by the winning culture Coach Jason Kilby has built in his 12 seasons in charge of the program.

“The soccer program has been very successful in recent years," Keeton said. "They reached the Final Four last year and have been very close to a national championship. Their forwards are also top-notch, some of the best in the nation, and I’m looking forward to playing with them.”

Keeton’s work ethic and desire to improve makes him a perfect fit for the Eagles. His creativity on the attack and ability to finish are attributes all coaches want in their program.

“The coaches really liked my offensive attack and aggressiveness in the attacking third,” Keeton said. “One of my best traits is goal-scoring, so I’m definitely looking to bring that to them. I’m looking to contribute in any way I can to help the team.”

The Western Albemarle senior is excited about what the future holds for him in the sport.

“My goal heading into the next level is to make a positive impact on the team as best I can,” Keeton said. “The competition is fierce, and we’ll be facing many of the best teams in the country. It would be fantastic to help many other people achieve their goals, one of which is to win a national championship, which I know many other people also have. This has never been done there before.”

There’s still plenty left to do at Western Albemarle too. Keeton and the Warriors are off to a strong start to the season and hoping to have another extended postseason run.

“I am incredibly grateful for the chance to perform at a higher level,” Keeton said. “My whole life, I’ve dedicated myself to playing soccer and accomplishing this long-term dream means the world to me.”

Keeton is up for the challenge.

“It means a lot to be able to perform at this level,” he said. “I’m going to be up against the best teams and players in the area, so the competition will be at an all-time high for me.”