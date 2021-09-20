Western Albemarle wins Jefferson District golf championship

The Western Albemarle golf team captured the Jefferson District championship in dominant fashion on Monday.

Playing on its home course, at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet, the Warriors remained unbeaten against Jefferson District competition this season as they finished with a team score of 294, 32 shots better than second-place Albemarle (326).

Goochland, which returned to the Jefferson District this season, was third with a score of 330. Charlottesville (333) was fourth, followed by Monticello (335), Orange County (345), Fluvanna County (351) and Louisa County (361).

Freshman Elsie MacCleery led the way for Western, shooting a 69 to tie for the second-best individual score of the day. Jack Crombie shot a 72, followed by Luke Vance (75) and Sam Stoke (78) to give the Warriors' four scoring golfers all scores below 80. After the tournament, MacCleery was named the Jefferson District golfer of the year, while Western coach Darren Maynard was named coach of the year.

Another freshman standout, Addie Doroh, earned individual medalist honors for Albemarle after shooting a 68. Hayden Cook was Albemarle's second lowest finisher after shooting an 82. He was followed by Michael Wombacher (84) and Connor Mason (89).