Western Albemarle wins Jefferson District golf championship

The Western Albemarle golf team captured the Jefferson District championship in dominant fashion on Monday.
Playing on its home course, at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet, the Warriors remained unbeaten against Jefferson District competition this season as they finished with a team score of 294, 32 shots better than second-place Albemarle (326).
Goochland, which returned to the Jefferson District this season, was third with a score of 330. Charlottesville (333) was fourth, followed by Monticello (335), Orange County (345), Fluvanna County (351) and Louisa County (361).
Freshman Elsie MacCleery led the way for Western, shooting a 69 to tie for the second-best individual score of the day. Jack Crombie shot a 72, followed by Luke Vance (75) and Sam Stoke (78) to give the Warriors' four scoring golfers all scores below 80. After the tournament, MacCleery was named the Jefferson District golfer of the year, while Western coach Darren Maynard was named coach of the year.
Another freshman standout, Addie Doroh, earned individual medalist honors for Albemarle after shooting a 68. Hayden Cook was Albemarle's second lowest finisher after shooting an 82. He was followed by Michael Wombacher (84) and Connor Mason (89).
Luke Manno was Goochland's top finisher with a 72, while Preston Burton led the way for Charlottesville with a 69, one stroke off of medalist honors. Bailey Bush shot a 77 to secure Monticello's lowest score.
Luke Jarrell and Scott Clore each finished with a 79 to lead Orange County, while Killian Donnelly's 79 was the low score for Fluvanna County. Emma Zelaski also shot a 79 to earn Louisa County's lowest score.
Now the teams will set their sets on regional play, which takes place next Monday. The Region 3C tournament will be held at Lake Monticello Golf Course.
Madison wins Bull Run title
The Madison County golf team won the Bull Run District championship on Monday after a solid showing at Bryce Resort. The Mountaineers finished with a team score of 337 to top second-place Mountain View (364).
Cai Clark earned medalist honors after shooting a 76 for Madison. Teammate Jackson Taylor had the second lowest score of the day with a 78, while Dean Breeden shot an 89 for the Mountaineers.