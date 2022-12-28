Western Albemarle, William Monroe advance to Holiday Classic girls championship game

Two of Central Virginia's top girls basketball programs will play for the Daily Progress Holiday Classic championship on Thursday.

Western Albemarle and William Monroe punched their tickets to the title game with impressive performances in their respective semifinals on Wednesday at Monticello High School.

The Warriors used a strong second half to pull away from rival Charlottesville in a 41-29 victory, while the Greene Dragons built an early lead against Covenant en route to a 53-43 triumph.

Western Albemarle and William Monroe will square off in the Holiday Classic championship game on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Albemarle High School.

In Wednesday's semifinals, Western Albemarle and Charlottesville played a tightly contested first half and went into intermission tied at 17-17 before the Warriors took command in the second half thanks to some stifling defense.

Western limited Charlottesville to 12 second-half points, including just three in the fourth quarter. The Warriors did not allow a made field goal in the final stanza, holding the Black Knights to just three made free throws.

Emma Schmitz registered a double-double for Western, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The freshman guard scored 10 of 18 points in the third quarter. Schmitz also swiped five steals and dished out three assists in the victory. Ava Ewen had a strong showing for the Warriors as well, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Rayquel Allen scored 12 points to lead Charlottesville, which will take on Covenant in the third-place game on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Albemarle High School.

In Wednesday's other Holiday Classic semifinal, William Monroe used a strong second quarter to build a double-digit lead and never looked back against Covenant.

Holding a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, the Dragons outscored the Eagles 19-10 in the second stanza to take a 29-18 lead into intermission. Covenant was able to trim the lead to seven, 36-29, heading into the fourth, but William Monroe added to its lead down the stretch to secure its spot in the title game.

Senior Ella Weaver scored with 24 points to lead William Monroe. Fellow senior Kayla Britton continued her strong showing in the Holiday Classic, finishing 14 points for the Dragons.

Delaney Poindexter led the way for Covenant, finished with 14 points. Margaret Ann Graves added 13 for the Eagles.