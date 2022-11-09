Western Albemarle volleyball team wins first regional championship in program history

Western Albemarle High School has been playing organized volleyball since 1979.

On Wednesday night, Coach Julie Radlinski’s squad managed to do something no other Warriors team has done — win a regional championship.

Natalie Rocco tallied 16 kills and 2.5 blocks and Amelia Tomlinson headlined a sensational defensive effort with 11 digs as the Warriors defeated E.C. Glass 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 to win the Region 4D championship in Crozet.

“We were just putting balls down,” Rocco said. “Our defense was picking [the balls up] as well. Our serves were so strong and our serve receives were just amazing. If we came to a moment where we were all freaking out, we just all came together, calmed down and re-set. That’s what got us here.”

After a slow start, Western Albemarle (24-5) bolted out to a 17-12 lead midway through the first set. Sequoyah Sorensen sparked the rally with five service points and Rocco added two kills and a block to give her team the lead.

E.C. Glass (16-10) countered with a five-point run of its own to tie the set at 19-19.

Sofia Beard responded with three straight kills to give the Warriors a 24-23 lead before Ava Mayberry’s dink found the floor to even the match at 24-24. Western Albemarle regained the lead on a service error and Rocco cashed in on the second set-point chance with a thunderous spike just inside the baseline to give the Warriors a 26-24 win.

It was more of the same in the second set as both teams imposed their will. Nellie Ferguson sparked a five-point run with two aces and a kill to give E.C. Glass a 14–12 lead.

Western Albemarle countered as Beard tallied three kills and Rocco added a trio of service points to give the Warriors a 20-17 advantage. The backline of Tomlinson, Sorenson and Beard did a nice job of keeping the ball alive for the remainder of the set as the Warriors won 25-22 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

“We just wanted to get every ball,” Tomlinson said. “Everyone really came together as a team.”

The Hilltoppers did not go away quietly, jumping out to a commanding 13-7 lead in the third set. Fitzgerald was the catalyst with a pair of blocks and Mayberry added three service points to put their team in front.

Western Albemarle tried to battle back as Julianna Murphy tallied two kills and a block and Caroline Centofante added another kill as the Warriors pulled within 16-15.

E.C. Glass extended the lead to 24-18 in the third set before Rocco posted three kills and Murphy added another as the Warriors fought off five set-point opportunities to cut the lead to 24-23. The comeback would end there as Seminole District Player of the Year Devan Funke drilled a shot down the middle to give the Hilltoppers a 25-23 win and extend the match.

Coach Willie Wilson’s team rode the momentum into the fourth set as they raced out to a 17-12 lead thanks to the play of their front row standouts. Funke and Fitzgerald combined for four kills and a block during the run as the Hilltoppers had visions of forcing a fifth set.

Radlinski called timeout to settle down her team.

“As a team, when we fall behind, we’re known for coming back,” Rocco said. “She kind of said, ‘Take this set and want it’ because last year, sadly, we fell short, and this year we just wanted to take it back. We did that and that’s crazy and it’s all thanks to our team and our coaches and we’ve been working hard all season for this.”

Rocco led the charge with two kills and a block and Ella Kuzjak added a pair of aces to give Western Albemarle a 20-18 lead.

After both teams exchanged side outs, Rocco had a big block on Peyton Weaver for a point and had a kill on another. Tomlinson followed with a well-placed serve down the left line to give Western Albemarle a 24-22 lead.

E.C. Glass answered as Fitzgerald picked up a big block to fight off a set point and pull her team within 24-23. Rocco put the finishing touches with another big shot through a solo block to secure the regional title.

“We knew we had to come in fighting hard, and when we were down, we knew we had to fight, point by point,” Rocco said. “That kind of built our momentum and we knew that we had to have that kill mindset.”

Beard had 14 kills and Sorensen registered a team-high 22 assists and 13 digs to lead Western Albemarle. Murphy was a big presence at the net with six kills and Kuzjak added five assists and two aces.

Funke had nine kills, and two blocks to lead the Hilltoppers. Fitzgerald chipped in eight kills, two blocks and a pair of blocks.

Both teams will advance to Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals. Western Albemarle will host Dominion at 4 p.m. in Crozet, while E.C. Glass will travel to James Wood for their quarterfinal matchup.

The Warriors are excited for the opportunity to play another match on their home floor.

“It’s huge,” Rocco said. “We’re so ready for this. We know that in practice the rest of the week we’re going to have to fight hard. I think we’re all just excited for this.”