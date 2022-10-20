Western Albemarle volleyball team tops Fluvanna to take sole possession of first place in Jefferson District

Western Albemarle's Sofia Beard noted during the pre-game senior night ceremonies that one of her favorite volleyball moments was sweeping rival Albemarle on the Warriors' home floor last season.

The senior outside hitter might have a new moment to add to her list after Thursday’s 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Fluvanna County in Crozet.

Beard tallied a game-high 13 kills and five digs as the Warriors avenged a loss to the Flucos earlier this season and took over sole possession of first place in the Jefferson District standings with a week to go in the regular season.

“It means the world to me, and Jefferson District, that’s pretty important,” Beard said. “I love it so much. This is definitely a top memory and I’m really excited about it."

Western Albemarle (19-5, 11-1 Jefferson District) entered the match on a six-match winning streak following a 3-1 loss at Fluvanna County on Sept. 27.

The Warriors remembered that loss and came out with plenty of motivation on Thursday, led by their seniors.

“The game that we lost, it was all a mental game,” Beard said. “This time, we just turned it around and had minds of goldfish. If we made a mistake, we just forgot about it and [focused] on the next play. It was all about the next play and energy.”

Beard registered seven kills midway through the opening set, including one that came after an amazing dig from Amelia Tomlinson, as the Warriors took a 20-14 lead.

Fluvanna County (17-4, 11-2) tried to answer as Isabelle Garrett had a spike to close the gap to 22-15. That would be as close as the Flucos would get, as Beard closed the set in fine fashion with back-to-back service winners to give Western the first set, 25-15.

Senior setter Sequoyah Sorensen said it was important for the Warriors to get off to a good start.

“I think we all had a lot of hype and energy because of senior night,” Sorenson said. “But we also had the spirit that we wanted to get back and win against them.”

The stakes were even higher in the second set as both teams traded leads in a hard-fought set. Garrett tallied a pair of kills and Brenna Rea added two aces as Fluvanna County pulled even at 7-7.

Natalie Rocco responded for Western Albemarle with three kills and Beard chipped in two more as Warriors regained the lead, 19-10.

The Flucos clawed back as Makayla Gentry tallied three kills and Rea added three aces to trim lead to 23-22 as they tried to even the match at 1-1.

Western Albemarle had other ideas.

Senior Kinsley Campbell had a cross-court winner to set up set-point, then Rocco closed out the set with a spike from the middle to give the Warriors a 25-23 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third set was more of the same, as both teams showcased the talent that has made them the two top teams in the Jefferson District all season.

Rocco keyed a run of three kills and Beard added two more to give Western Albemarle a 14-11 lead. After the Warriors extended the lead to 24-21, Fluvanna County stormed back again as Gentry had two spikes and Brooke Napier added three service points to tie the set at 24-24.

Western Albemarle regained momentum with a side out on a hitting error, and then Beard closed out the victory with a nice touch shot over a block and down the line.

Sorensen finished with 15 assists and Ella Kuzjak added 14 assists and three aces for the Warriors. Rocco tallied nine kills and Hannah Elder finished with seven digs and five aces. Tomlinson posted a team-high 10 digs.

Molly McCall, Garrett and Gentry each tallied six kills apiece to lead Fluvanna County. Faith Shields, who earlier this week eclipsed 2,000 career assists, finished with 18 assists and Rea added three aces for the Flucos.