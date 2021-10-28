Western Albemarle volleyball team tops Fluvanna to complete unbeaten run through Jefferson District

PALMYRA — Ellie Boitnott admitted that she experienced some unexpected jitters heading into Tuesday night’s regular season finale against Fluvanna County.
With an undefeated Jefferson District campaign on the line, the Western Albemarle senior setter knew the stakes were high for her and her teammates.
But Boitnott and the Warriors were all smiles after they were anointed district champions following a 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 win over the Flucos in Palmyra.
“It’s really amazing,” Boitnott said. “I’ve been on this team for four years with [Coach] Julie [Radlinski] and it’s really emotional to be with my team, my twin sister and this phenomenal team to get us so far. We’ve worked so hard for this and I’m just really happy and proud of my team right now.”
Western Albemarle set the tone early thanks to a balanced effort. Ellie Boitnott had six service points and Emma Shifflett had three kills and two blocks as the Warriors built a 15-11 lead.
Fluvanna County battled back. Makayla Gentry tallied two kills and Sophia Denby added another to tie the set at 20-20.
That’s when Sofia Beard took over.
The junior posted two kills to give the Warriors a 24-22 lead, then Brooke Chavez closed out the set with a big swing down the line to give her team the 25-23 win and a 1-0 lead in the match.
Boitnott said it was important for Western to win the first set to put the team at ease.
“It was just the undefeated pressure,” Boitnott said. “We really wanted it bad and we were really happy we were able to get it.”
The battle continued in the second set as the teams traded leads. Chavez notched five kills to give Western a 15-13 lead. Gentry answered for the Flucos with a kill and a block to spark a 6-1 run that gave Fluvanna a 19-16 lead.
Beard then ran off five straight points from the service line, aided by three kills from Chavez, to give Western a 24-22 advantage. A hitting error two points later gave the Warriors a 25-23 set win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
With a perfect district slate on the line, Western Albemarle went all out to put an exclamation point on the victory. Beard and Shifflett had three kills apiece as the Warriors built a 16-10 advantage.
Fluvanna didn’t go away quietly, however.
Denby tallied five kills as the Flucos fought off three match-point opportunities to trim the lead to 24-23.
The comeback ended there as Chavez closed out the match with a big spike down the line to secure the Warriors’ first district championship since 2012.
Chavez finished with 14 kills and a block to lead Western Albemarle. Beard tallied 11 kills and a pair of aces, while Shifflett had a productive contest with six kills and five blocks.
Denby registered 11 kills to lead Fluvanna County. Gentry finished with four kills and a block. Khania Brassfield chipped in four kills and three blocks in the contest.
Both teams will advance to regional tournament play, which begins next week.
For Boitnott, she hopes Western can continue its special season.
“We’re just really excited and we’re going to take it into the postseason,” Boitnott said. “We’re ready to go.”