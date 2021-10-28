Western Albemarle volleyball team tops Fluvanna to complete unbeaten run through Jefferson District

Boitnott said it was important for Western to win the first set to put the team at ease.

“It was just the undefeated pressure,” Boitnott said. “We really wanted it bad and we were really happy we were able to get it.”

The battle continued in the second set as the teams traded leads. Chavez notched five kills to give Western a 15-13 lead. Gentry answered for the Flucos with a kill and a block to spark a 6-1 run that gave Fluvanna a 19-16 lead.

Beard then ran off five straight points from the service line, aided by three kills from Chavez, to give Western a 24-22 advantage. A hitting error two points later gave the Warriors a 25-23 set win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

With a perfect district slate on the line, Western Albemarle went all out to put an exclamation point on the victory. Beard and Shifflett had three kills apiece as the Warriors built a 16-10 advantage.

Fluvanna didn’t go away quietly, however.

Denby tallied five kills as the Flucos fought off three match-point opportunities to trim the lead to 24-23.

The comeback ended there as Chavez closed out the match with a big spike down the line to secure the Warriors’ first district championship since 2012.