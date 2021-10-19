Western Albemarle volleyball team tops Fluvanna in straight sets

After being held in check for the first set, Chavez came to life in the second. The senior had four kills and Beard added six service points to help Western build a 12-4 lead.

Fluvanna responded with a spurt of its own as Isabella Garrett had four points and Sophia Denby had two kills and a block to trim lead to 13-9.

The momentum would be short lived for the Flucos. Juliana, Murphy had two kills and two blocks as Western Albemarle won up the set, 25-16.

In the third set, the Flucos didn’t back down and continued to fight. Makayla Gentry opened the set with three kills and Shelby Crawford added three points to take a 12-8 lead.

Western Albemarle came back to tie the set at 20-20 and rode the momentum to the win. Chavez and Beard each had a pair of kills and Shifflett put an exclamation point on the victory with a kill down the middle to seal the victory.

Chavez racked up a match-high 12 kills and was a difference-maker at the net for the Warriors. Beard turned in another impressive game with 10 service points, eight kills and three aces. Shifflett added seven kills, six service points and a block in the win.