Western Albemarle volleyball team tops Fluvanna in straight sets

A trademark of a championship-level team is its ability to diagnose problems quickly and make in-game adjustments.
The Western Albemarle volleyball team showcased that ability Tuesday night, making a slight tweak in its offensive system to outlast Fluvanna County 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 and move one step closer to a Jefferson District title.
“I just decided to switch up the sets a little bit, because the sets that we were running didn’t seem to be working,” Western senior outside hitter Brooke Chavez said. said. “Once we changed the speed of the set, and where the set was landing on the net, it worked a lot better.”
In a showdown of two of the top teams in the Jefferson District, tensions were high early on as both teams battled tooth and nail for every point.
Sophia Denby had three kills to give Fluvanna County (13-3, 5-2 Jefferson District) an early 9-8 lead.
Western Albemarle (18-4, 11-0) rallied at the service line as Amelia Tomlinson reeled off four points, including an ace, to build a 17-13 advantage. Brooke Napier answered with four points for the Flucos to tie set at 18-18.
The set remained tied at 21-21 before Sofia Beard had a big spike to force set point for Western Albemarle. Two points later, Beard had a big service return that set up Emma Shifflett’s kill to give WAHS a 25-22 win in the opening set.
After being held in check for the first set, Chavez came to life in the second. The senior had four kills and Beard added six service points to help Western build a 12-4 lead.
Fluvanna responded with a spurt of its own as Isabella Garrett had four points and Sophia Denby had two kills and a block to trim lead to 13-9.
The momentum would be short lived for the Flucos. Juliana, Murphy had two kills and two blocks as Western Albemarle won up the set, 25-16.
In the third set, the Flucos didn’t back down and continued to fight. Makayla Gentry opened the set with three kills and Shelby Crawford added three points to take a 12-8 lead.
Western Albemarle came back to tie the set at 20-20 and rode the momentum to the win. Chavez and Beard each had a pair of kills and Shifflett put an exclamation point on the victory with a kill down the middle to seal the victory.
Chavez racked up a match-high 12 kills and was a difference-maker at the net for the Warriors. Beard turned in another impressive game with 10 service points, eight kills and three aces. Shifflett added seven kills, six service points and a block in the win.
Gentry had 12 kills to lead the Flucos, including seven in the final set. Denby added nine kills and a block, while Garrett finished with a team-high seven service points.
The Warriors face Monticello on Thursday. A win would lock up the program’s first district title since 2012.
“It’s so important,” Chavez said. “It’s so nice to be able to come back my senior year to such an amazing team and we’re all working so hard and we’re really hoping to win this district title.”