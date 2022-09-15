Western Albemarle volleyball team tops Charlottesville in straight sets

With the graduation of eight seniors from last year’s Jefferson District championship squad, there were plenty of unknowns for Western Albemarle and Coach Julie Radlinski as they prepared to defend their district title this season.

Two games into the district slate, the Warriors haven’t missed a beat.

Western's latest conquest came Thursday night with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 home victory over Charlottesville.

Junior middle hitter Natalie Rocco tallied five kills and a pair of blocks to lead the Warriors to the win.

“We came into this game knowing that we were going to fight hard,” Rocco said. “We have a brand new team. We lost eight seniors last year and we’ve got a bunch of new girls and we’re all just ready to fight and go back to states, so we come in working hard in practice and knowing what we’re going to do and we executed perfectly.”

Western Albemarle (10-4, 2-0 Jefferson District) utilized its experience at the net in the first to build an early lead. Sofia Beard, who recently committed to Catawba, tallied a pair of kills and a block, while Rocco chipped in two more kills to give the Warriors an 18-10 lead.

Later in the first set, Kinsley Campbell and Caroline Centofante came up with a pair of spikes to give Western Albemarle the first set, 25-14. Five different Warriors posted kills to lead a balanced attack.

Charlottesville regrouped in the second set. Frances Reynolds had a nice volley that found a hole in the Western defense and Chelsea Hansen added an ace to give the Black Knights a 4-3 lead.

The Warriors countered with some strong play from the service line. Ella Kuzjak reeled off five points, including two aces, Amelia Tomlinson, who has committed to Liberty, and Beard combined for five more as Western Albemarle built a 22-8 lead. Campbell followed with a kill to end the set 25-11 and give the Warriors a 2-0 lead in the match.

For Kuzjak, a junior making her varsity debut this season, it’s been thrilling to be a part of this talented group.

“I think it’s exciting going from JV to varsity with a brand new team,” she said. “it’s exciting getting all those aces and going back and knowing that I’m going to get another one.”

The Black Knights didn’t go away quietly and continued to battle in the third set. Jaya Vaidhyanathan’s ace trimmed Western Albemarle’s lead to 13-9 midway through the third set.

But that would be as close as Charlottesville would get. Tomlinson tallied five service points, including four aces, to secure the set and the match for Western.

Tomlinson finished with six aces and three digs for Western Albemarle. Kuzjak tallied eight assists to go along with five aces and three digs. Campbell finished with four kills.

Chelsea Hansen had two kills and an ace to lead Charlottesville. Annelise Green and Ellen Lynch also had two spikes for the Black Knights.

For Western Albemarle, Thursday’s win serves as a springboard into a busy slate of games next week, including the always tough rivalry matchup with Albemarle.

Rocco expects her team to be prepared.

“This match definitely helped us work together as a team, and work on different plays that we have, so we can come out and fight strong against Albemarle next week,” she said. “I know that practice all next week working up to that match is going to be hard, but we’re going to be fighting for it and hopefully take that win.”