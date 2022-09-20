Western Albemarle volleyball team tops Albemarle to remain unbeaten in district

For the past five years, the road to the Jefferson District volleyball championship has run through Albemarle County.

Western Albemarle looks primed to continue that trend this season after Tuesday’s 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 road victory over Albemarle.

“I think we just knew that we had to come out with a lot of energy,” outside hitter Juliana Murphy said. “Playing our cross-town rivals, we knew that we had to connect really well and I think we did that. We converted well. We had good passing and our hits found the floor and worked really well tonight.”

Sofia Beard tallied a game-high 12 kills to go along with her two blocks and nine digs as Western Albemarle (11-4, 3-0 Jefferson District) remained unbeaten in district competition.

Beard, along with veterans Natalie Rocco and Murphy, dominated the net all night long and came up with big plays when needed. Rocco finished with 10 kills and a game-high five blocks for the Warriors. She also chipped in three aces from the service line.

It was a back-and-forth match early in the first set before Western Albemarle’s veterans made their presence felt. Rocco sparked an 11-point run, which including two kills and a block from Beard, to help the Warriors build a 19-9 lead.

Murphy also had a strong showing in the first set, posting five kills, and Rocco sliced a shot through a double block attempt to give Western the first set, 25-17.

The second set was just as competitive as both teams took turns sharing the lead. Weining Ding tallied three kills to give Albemarle (4-5, 1-1) a 16-15 lead.

Western Albemarle stormed back to tie the match at 23-23 before Rocco ripped a shot through a double block attempt to give her team a 24-23 lead. Following a timeout, Murphy hammered a shot off a block to give the Warriors the set, 25-23, and a 2-0 lead in the match.

For Murphy, who played mostly middle hitter last season, she’s enjoying her new role with the team this season. She finished the night with 10 kills.

“I think I’ve just been connecting really well with my setter and I’ve just been finding the right tempo and being able to find the floor,” Murphy said.

The Patriots came out swinging again in the third set, as Ding tallied four kills and Grace Sembrowich added a pair of service points to give AHS a 13-9 lead.

The advantage would be short-lived. Kinsley Campbell tallied four straight points for Western, sparked by a pair of spikes from Rocco, to tie the match at 13-13.

Libero Amelia Tomlinson was steady force on the back line as Western Albemarle continued to extend points and capitalize on opportunities at the net. The senior finished with 12 digs and added six assists in the win.

“I think it’s about being aggressive with every ball,” Tomlinson said. “Everyone just talking a lot so everyone knows who’s going to get it and I think we always pick each other up.”

Another spike from Murphy gave Western Albemarle a 24-20 lead. Ding forced a sideout for Albemarle with another kill, but it wasn’t enough as Rocco put an exclamation point on the victory with a spike from her middle hitter position.

Cecilia Smith paced Albemarle with 17 assists and 10 digs. Ding tallied nine kills and Sembrowich chipped in 10 digs.

While happy with the victory, the Warriors understand there’s still plenty of work ahead of them.

“It’s great,” Murphy said. “We’re looking forward to our next matchup and stay tuned.”