Western Albemarle volleyball team sweeps Charlottesville on Senior Night

Amber Parker and Arianna Rocco have a combined 14 years of volleyball experience.

Despite all of that experience, the Western Albemarle seniors took on new roles Monday night during the Warriors' 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 victory over Charlottesville on Senior Night.

Parker, the team’s all-district libero, saw some time as a front row hitter. She didn’t look out of place at all, posting three kills in the third set to seal the victory for Western.

“It’s really fun,” Parker said. “I have never played front row. I don’t even know the rotations, so trying to figure it out was fun and our team made it so fun.”

Rocco, who normally plays outside hitter, took on the role of middle blocker and flourished as a full rotation player. The senior had a block, three kills and four aces in the win.

“This is such a fresh team,” Rocco said. “More than half of the team is new to varsity, but we’re clicking so well. We’re scrappy and I’m so proud of us.”