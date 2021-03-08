Western Albemarle volleyball team sweeps Charlottesville on Senior Night

Amber Parker and Arianna Rocco have a combined 14 years of volleyball experience.
Despite all of that experience, the Western Albemarle seniors took on new roles Monday night during the Warriors' 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 victory over Charlottesville on Senior Night.
Parker, the team’s all-district libero, saw some time as a front row hitter. She didn’t look out of place at all, posting three kills in the third set to seal the victory for Western.
“It’s really fun,” Parker said. “I have never played front row. I don’t even know the rotations, so trying to figure it out was fun and our team made it so fun.”
Rocco, who normally plays outside hitter, took on the role of middle blocker and flourished as a full rotation player. The senior had a block, three kills and four aces in the win.
“This is such a fresh team,” Rocco said. “More than half of the team is new to varsity, but we’re clicking so well. We’re scrappy and I’m so proud of us.”
Both teams entered Monday’s Jefferson District showdown looking for their first victory and the sense of urgency was on display for both teams in the first set. Julianna Murphy’s kill gave the Warriors a commanding 9-3 lead early on, but Charlottesville (0-2) answered with a strong run, led by a pair of aces from Lindsey Colbert, to trim the lead to 9-7.
That would be as close as the Black Knights would get in the opening set. Kinsley Campbell tallied five service points, while Grace Boitnott and Sofia Bear combined for eight more as Western Albemarle closed the set on a 16-6 run to win, 25-13.
“We practiced a lot last week. Working on trying to find the big hitters, find the defense and the offense and make them click together,” Parker said. “We haven’t had a long preseason, so we’ve tried to make it work with the short time we’ve had, but we’re getting better every day.”
Set 2 was all Western Albemarle.
The Warriors (1-1) jumped out to a 13-2 lead en route to the 25-7 win. Brooke Chavez had five kills and Campbell added five service points to lead the charge.
The final set was more of the same as Coach Julie Radlinski’s team continued to come up with big plays. Ellie Boitnott and Rocco each tallied four aces and Campbell chipped in four kills to close out the victory.
Boitnott had six aces and 17 assists to lead Western Albemarle. Chavez finished with a team-high nine kills and Murphy added six more in the victory. Grace Boitnott had eight assists and five aces and Campbell chipped in a team-high seven digs and an ace in the win.
Lindsay Colbert and Adiba Khaydari tallied two kills apiece to lead Charlottesville.
For Parker and Rocco, just having the opportunity to take the floor with their teammates Monday night is something they won’t soon forget.
“It’s always been in the back of our mind that what if our season gets canceled?" Parker said. "So it’s really amazing to have this and to have such a great team to put on an amazing Senior Night for us.”
Rocco agreed.
“I think we’re playing every game like its our last and I think that’s really bringing the team together," she said. "I’m so happy we got this win tonight.”