Western Albemarle volleyball team secures state tournament berth with win over Halifax

It has been 11 years since the Western Albemarle volleyball team has earned a trip to the state tournament.
Coach Julie Radlinski’s Warriors ended that drought Thursday night with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 victory over Halifax County in the VHSL Region 4D semifinals.
The victory not only secured a spot in Tuesday's Region 4D championship match, but also punched Western Albemarle's ticket to the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. It will be the Warriors' first state tournament appearance since 2010.
“We have a board in the locker room that says #roadtostates, so we’re really happy,” said senior outside hitter Bella Tesoriere. “At the beginning of the year, we wrote a bunch of goals and that was one of them, so I’m really happy we were able to make that work.”
Western Albemarle looked sharp in the opening set behind a proficient offense. Five different players registered kills in the opening portion of the match, including three from Emma Shifflett, to give the Warriors an 11-4 lead.
Halifax County, which upset Louisa County in five sets in the first round of the tournament, battled back behind Kylie Satterfield, who reeled off five straight points and Shamya Hankins added a kill to close the gap to 12-10.
After a timeout, the Warriors regained their form and seized control of the set. Natalie Rocco had two kills and two blocks and Tesoriere added a pair of kills and another block to give Western Albemarle a 25-15 win in the opening set.
In the second set, the Warriors continued to dominate at the net and service line. Sofia Beard had four points and two kills and Rocco added three kills as Western built a 15-5 lead.
The Comets closed the gap to 17-9, but Shifflett posted five points and three kills and Brooke Chavez added two spikes and a block to finish out the set, 25-11.
Halifax County came out fighting in the third set and threatened to extend the match. Trinity Martin had two service points and Tessy Henderson had a big block to give the Comets an 8-6 advantage.
The lead would be short-lived.
Kinsley Campbell had five service points and two kills, while Juliana Murphy chipped in a pair of kills and a block during a 13-5 run that gave Western Albemarle a commanding 19-13 lead.
Later in the set, Chavez posted three kills and Rocco chipped in three kills and a block, including a blast on match point to secure the win and state tournament berth for the Warriors.
Rocco finished with nine kills and two blocks to lead the Warriors. Chavez added nine kills and a block of her own, while Shifflett tallied seven more at the net.
Beard led the charge at the service line with 16 points, including three aces, and five kills. Sequoyah Sorensen added three kills for Western, which saw nine different players posted kills in the victory.
“We did a lot of communicating,” Tesoriere said. “We had a good practice yesterday and we worked on a lot of stuff to prepare for this game.”
Trinity Martin had seven kills to lead Halifax County. Hankins added two points and three kills in the loss.
Western Albemarle will host Blacksburg in the regional championship match on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Both teams will advance to the state tournament on Saturday.
The Warriors are excited about the opportunity in front of them.
“That’s what I really love about this team,” Tesoriere said. “They are all very encouraging and we work so well together.”