Western Albemarle volleyball team secures state tournament berth with win over Halifax

It has been 11 years since the Western Albemarle volleyball team has earned a trip to the state tournament.

Coach Julie Radlinski’s Warriors ended that drought Thursday night with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 victory over Halifax County in the VHSL Region 4D semifinals.

The victory not only secured a spot in Tuesday's Region 4D championship match, but also punched Western Albemarle's ticket to the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. It will be the Warriors' first state tournament appearance since 2010.

“We have a board in the locker room that says #roadtostates, so we’re really happy,” said senior outside hitter Bella Tesoriere. “At the beginning of the year, we wrote a bunch of goals and that was one of them, so I’m really happy we were able to make that work.”

Western Albemarle looked sharp in the opening set behind a proficient offense. Five different players registered kills in the opening portion of the match, including three from Emma Shifflett, to give the Warriors an 11-4 lead.

Halifax County, which upset Louisa County in five sets in the first round of the tournament, battled back behind Kylie Satterfield, who reeled off five straight points and Shamya Hankins added a kill to close the gap to 12-10.