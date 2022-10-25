Western Albemarle volleyball team rallies to top Monticello, secure district title

With a week left in the regular season, Western Albemarle volleyball coach Julie Radlinski decided to mix things up and give some rest to several key players and get younger players more in-game experience as the Warriors prepare for the rigors of postseason play.

While it didn’t go as smooth as planned, Radlinski’s squad got the result it wanted with a 16-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 road victory at Monticello on Tuesday night.

Sofia Beard posted 11 kills and Natalie Rocco added six kills and a team-high 5.5 blocks as the Warriors secured their second consecutive Jefferson District title.

“It feels so good,” Rocco said. “We’ve worked so hard. We lost eight seniors last year and we have like a whole new group of girls and we’ve all just come together and built our connections as a team and as a whole.”

But it was Monticello (8-11, 6-8) that was clicking on all cylinders in the early going Tuesday night as the Mustangs looked to pull the upset.

Sophie Koch’s cross-court winner early in the first set was a milestone one for the senior, who passed Zimako Chucks to become the all-time leader in kills in Monticello program history.

Katie O’Connor added six service points for the Mustangs as they build a commanding 16-10 lead early in the first set.

Western Albemarle (20-5, 12-1) tried to respond as Beard tallied a pair of kills and Rocco added a kill and a block to trim the lead to 17-14.

That would be as close as the Warriors would get in the first set. Monticello middle hitter Lyndsey Stemland posted a big block to force set point and a Western Albemarle hitting error gave the Mustangs the first set, 25-16.

Radlinski didn’t panic and decided to make some adjustments.

Amelia Tomlinson, who started the game at outside hitter, was moved back to her more familiar libero role. Sophomore Caylen Stelling, freshman Marin Hammon, senor Kinsley Campbell and junior Caroline Centofante saw extended playing time in Tuesday’s contest.

“Normally when we come in to away games, we start down a little bit and that makes us have to build up our momentum even more,” Rocco said. “Coach said in our huddle that we had to come together and bring that energy and we were just cheering each other on. We knew we had to fight and that’s what we did.”

Western Albemarle regrouped in the second set, taking advantage of what has worked all year long — great passing and timely hitting. Rocco led the charge with four points and Beard added a pair of spikes as the Warriors jumped out to a 12-5 lead.

Monticello cut the lead to 17-13 before Rocco added her third block of the set, which set up Beard to serve an ace on set point and give Western a 25-18 set win and level match at 1-1

The Warriors carried over the momentum into the third set with some strong play from the service line. Ella Kuzjak sparked Western Albemarle with a six-point run, including four aces, to give her team a 10-5 lead.

Monticello trimmed the lead to 21-13 with a kill, but Western Albemarle closed the deal with a Rocco block and ace to win the third set 25-14 to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Stelling, who played big minutes on the left side, finished with four kills.

“I thought I did pretty good,” she said. “I’ve obviously progressed a lot this season thanks to Julie [Radlinski] and my teammates and obviously it’s such a great opportunity to play on varsity at my age level. I’m truly grateful to be here and I’m really proud of how I did.”

The fourth set was more of the same as Western Albemarle jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Beard delivered a pair of aces to put her team up 21-12. Rocco then slammed the door with another kill to secure the win.

Koch finished with eight kills to lead Monticello. Stemland added six kills and two blocks, while O’Connor chipped in nine service points.

Western Albemarle, which has now won eight straight matches, will close out the regular season Thursday night at home against Orange County before preparing for posteason play.

Rocco is excited with how this team has flourished this season.

“We’ve learned how to play volleyball together and crush it,” Rocco said. “And now we’re here and I’m so happy and so grateful. Big thanks to our coaches, because they are amazing and they are why we are here today.”