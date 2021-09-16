Western Albemarle volleyball team ends Albemarle's 46-game district winning streak

Brooke Chavez and Emma Shifflett are part of a senior class at Western Albemarle that entered this season having never beaten Albemarle in their high school careers.

That changed Thursday night.

Chavez and Shifflett both had big performances as they led the Warriors to an emotional 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 road victory over the Patriots.

“It’s so good to be back on the floor,” Chavez said. “We’ve been working so hard, even during COVID-19, we had out-of-season [workouts] and everything. We’ve been working so hard and it just feels so good to be back on the court and just celebrating together.”

Chavez, who sat out most of her junior season with a knee injury, tallied 16 kills and Shifflett chipped in nine points, six kills and a block as Western Albemarle (8-4, 3-0 Jefferson District) knocked off the reigning four-time Jefferson District champions.

For Chavez, the journey to get back on the court was worth it.

“It was so hard,” Chavez said. “But I also think it was one of the most rewarding things ever, being able to come back.”