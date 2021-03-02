Western Albemarle track and field team wins VHSL Class 3 state indoor title

LYNCHBURG — For the third time in four years, the Western Albemarle girls indoor track and field team is the VHSL Class 3 state champion.
Junior Jenna Stutzman won titles in multiple events, while senior Kate Ratcliffe and freshman Reese Mattern each captured individual gold to help the Warriors claim the program’s sixth indoor state championship.
“It’s awesome,” Ratcliffe said. “I’ve been on this team for five years and this was my last indoor meet and I’m coming up on my last outdoor season. It’s really bittersweet, because I love this team so much and it’s given me so much. I’m sad to leave this team because it’s such a rewarding sport. It’s hard, but it’s probably one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.”
Western Albemarle (110) scored points in 10 events, including five state championship performances, to outlast Heritage-Lynchburg (80), Maggie Walker (46) and Charlottesville (44) for the team title.
Stutzman dominated the distance events for the Warriors. The junior opened the meet with an impressive performance in the 1,600 meters, finishing in 5:20.07 to win by nearly four seconds. Ratcliffe crossed the line second in 5:23.79.
"With this race, I was really focused on keeping my pace and hitting my intervals,” Stutzman said. “I was focused on racing the clock instead of racing people. It also helped me stay calm, even when you’re in the back of the pack, knowing that you can get to the front.”
The junior was just as impressive in her victory in the 1,000 (3:07.67), where she outdueled teammate Maeci Frank (3:09.35) for the title.
Ratcliffe capped off a great indoor season with her first individual title in the 3,200. The senior used a late push over the final 800 meters to overtake Lord Botetourt’s Sydney Vokus and win going away with a time of 11:44.98.
“Going into this race, I was pretty nervous,” Ratcliffe said. “There’s a lot of great runners and the field was packed, especially going through that first mile, I definitely had some doubts creep in. My coach was yelling at me, ‘I know you have that kick in you’, and that’s something that I’ve joked around with the team before about having a good kick, so I kind of just gave it my all that last 800. The girls were really amazing and it was really an honor just to race with them.”
Ratcliffe knew running both the 1,600 and the 3,200 at the state meet would be a challenge, but her recent performance in the regional meet gave her added confidence.
“I kind of had some tough races with it the last two state [meets] where I did the double [1,600 and 3,200],” Ratcliffe said. “It was really challenging, and it was today, and those past two years were tough mentally. I was kind of scared of the two-mile for a while, but I ran it for the first time this indoor season a few meets ago on an outdoor track and I did pretty well, and that gave me some confidence. I ran this double at regionals a couple of weeks ago and that double went well too. It just shows me the strength that I’ve been able to build up, even in a tough year, which really felt just rewarding being able to run what I ran today."
While Stutzman and Ratcliffe led the way in the distance events, Mattern was a force in the sprint and middle distance events for the Warriors, winning her first state title in 300 (40.28).
“I thought I had a good start and it was really helpful chasing [Heritage’s Alaysia Oakes] in Lane 6 and having someone to push me,” Mattern said. “I kept running through real strong, paced it like a 200. I thought it was a really good race.”
The freshman also took home runner-up honors in the 55-meter dash (7.39) and ran the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay team that finished second in 4:11.59.
“It feels awesome,” Mattern said. “I worked really hard for this in practices, regionals and the other meets. My coaches and teammates have been really supportive.”
Ella Taylor, Jordan Stone, Hailey Hodson and Frank also captured gold in the 4x800-meter relay (10:05.13). Stone also finished fourth in the 500 (1:22.59) to garner all-state honors for the Warriors.
Cierra Halloran (9-6) placed fourth in the pole vault, followed by teammates Megan Futty (9-0) and Emma Blackman (9-0), who tied for fifth. The 4x200-meter relay team of Brooke Whittier, Gabi Andres, Cat Domecq and Abby Hueme earned bronze with a time of 1:52.16. Grace Cook was fourth in the 3,200 (12:05.88).
Stutzman couldn’t be prouder of her teammates.
“It feels really good, especially with all the work that I’ve been putting in and the team’s been putting in,” Stutzman said. “It’s nice to see it all come to a close. This is what I wanted, so it’s nice to have accomplished my goals.”
AHS places fourth in Class 5
Led by strong performances from its distance runners, the Albemarle girls track and field team finished fourth in the VHSL Class 5 state indoor track and field meet in Virginia Beach.
Senior Arianna DeBoer used a strong kick late in the race to win the state championship in the 3,200 meters in 11:01.85. Her AHS teammate Madelyn Gypson took seventh in the event in 12:20.31.
The Patriots also garnered a pair of top-eight performances in both the 1,600 and the 1,000. Caroline Hughlett placed fourth in both events, finishing the 1,600 in 5:15.82 and the 1,000 in 3:09.10. Olivia St. Amand placed seventh in the 1,600 in 5:39.36, while Reese Bonham took seventh in the 1,000 in 3:19.41.
Albemarle also found success in the relays, finishing second in the 4X800 relay (9:47.82), third in the 4X400 relay (4:13.08) and fourth in the 4X200 relay (1:49.99).
Packer leads CHS
Maddie Packer had a busy day Tuesday at Liberty University.
She earned all-state honors in three individual events and a relay to lead the Charlottesville girls track and field team to a fourth-place finish in the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
The senior earned silver in both the high jump (5-2) and the long jump (17-4½) to lead the Black Knights in the field events.
“So, I started at the high jump, I came in at 4-10 and I cleared every height up to 5-2 on my first jump, which is really good, that’s what you want to high jump,” Packer said. “My 5-4 attempt, I was over, but my leg hit the bar. It was really disappointing. I felt like I definitely could’ve cleared it, but that’s OK. It was kind of a weird day for long jump, but I finished in second place, so I was happy about that.”
On the track, Packer took third in the 300, finishing in 41.58.
“I got off to a good start, but I didn’t really hold my form, and finished third, but I still PR’d,” Packer said.
Packer closed out the meet with a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay (4:24.47), along with Elizabeth Burns, Amalia Ventre and Brantley, who filled in for Lucia Hoskins, who was injured during her third-place performance in the 500 (1:20.21).
“We were definitely missing the crowd that we normally have, like last year.” Packer said. “My teammates have been cheering each other on, but we definitely miss the atmosphere. It’s definitely different.”
Hart earns silver
Fluvanna County’s Shea Hart posted a memorable state meet with a runner-up finish in the 55-meter hurdles (8.83). The Flucos' 4x800-meter relay team of Evelyn Demers, Summer Craig, Emily Smeds and Tallon Solga placed third in 10:28.92.
For William Monroe, Kiana Hatchett garnered all-state honors with a seventh-place finish in the triple jump (33-6 ½).