Western Albemarle track and field team wins VHSL Class 3 state indoor title

The junior was just as impressive in her victory in the 1,000 (3:07.67), where she outdueled teammate Maeci Frank (3:09.35) for the title.

Ratcliffe capped off a great indoor season with her first individual title in the 3,200. The senior used a late push over the final 800 meters to overtake Lord Botetourt’s Sydney Vokus and win going away with a time of 11:44.98.

“Going into this race, I was pretty nervous,” Ratcliffe said. “There’s a lot of great runners and the field was packed, especially going through that first mile, I definitely had some doubts creep in. My coach was yelling at me, ‘I know you have that kick in you’, and that’s something that I’ve joked around with the team before about having a good kick, so I kind of just gave it my all that last 800. The girls were really amazing and it was really an honor just to race with them.”

Ratcliffe knew running both the 1,600 and the 3,200 at the state meet would be a challenge, but her recent performance in the regional meet gave her added confidence.