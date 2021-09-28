Western Albemarle tops Monticello to remain unbeaten in Jefferson District

The Western Albemarle volleyball team won in straight sets Monday night against Jefferson Forest, but had to rally from a big deficit in the third set to take home the victory.
Coach Julie Radlinski’s team showed no ill effects of fatigue Tuesday night as they outlasted a spunky Monticello team, 25-14, 29-27, 25-8 to remain unbeaten in the Jefferson District through the first half of the season.
Junior Sofia Beard tallied eight service points, seven kills and a trio of aces as Western Albemarle (10-4, 6-0 Jefferson District) extended its winning streak to five straight games.
“Last game, we had to fight super hard and we knew it was going to be a tough match tonight,” she said. “I’m just so proud of us for keeping our energy up, keep communicating with each other and executing on all of the sets. It was really good.”
Monticello (7-6 , 3-2 Jefferson District) was ready to play and made things interesting right from the opening point.
After trading kills in the early part of the opening set, Western Albemarle utilized its depth up front and excellence from the service line to build a 15-8 lead. Beard had three kills and Brooke Chavez added four points and three spikes to give the Warriors an early lead.
Monticello’s Caroline Devine trimmed the lead to 21-13 before Ellie Boitnott had two kills and Chavez hit one off the net that caromed in play to give the Warriors a 25-14 win in the first set.
Monticello regrouped in the second set behind its veteran performers. Devine had four service points, while Maria Plantz and Sophie Koch each added two kills to help the Mustangs build a 12-7 lead.
Western Albemarle stormed back with an 8-3 run, including two kills from Chavez and an ace from Juliana Murphy to tie the set at 15-15. Natalie Rocco and Chavez combined for three kills to give the Warriors a 21-17 lead. Lyndsey Stemland countered for Monticello with a six-point run for the Mustangs to give them a set-point opportunity.
Both teams fought off multiple set-point chances in the second set before Murphy made a nice dig on a spike from Koch and the ball found a hole on the other side of the net to win 29-27 to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.
Western Albemarle carried the momentum over into the third set, racing to a 10-2 advantage. Amelia Tomlinson led the charge with five service points and Chavez had two kills during the run. The Warriors never looked back as they led 18-3 before closing things out with a 25-8 win to seal the victory.
Chavez led all hitters with 15 kills, five service points and three aces for the Warriors. Bella Tesoriere and Rocco finished with five kills apiece
Beard credits the team’s great chemistry for its early success.
“Honestly, we really clicked from the very beginning, even at tryouts,” Beard said. “It’s so nice to continue to speed up our offenses. Amelia [Tomlinson] is so good at defense. Brooke, I’m so glad she’s back, it’s amazing, so I’m just super excited to continue the season.”
For Monticello, Sophie Koch had eight kills and Plantz finished with six more for the Mustangs, who saw their four-match winning streak come to an end.
Beard likes the way her team is gelling this season.
“It feels great,” Beard said. “Last season, it was a little bit of a lull of a season, I think, but this season is great. I’m so proud of us for just playing together and having a good time, even when we’re down.”