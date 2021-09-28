Western Albemarle tops Monticello to remain unbeaten in Jefferson District

Monticello regrouped in the second set behind its veteran performers. Devine had four service points, while Maria Plantz and Sophie Koch each added two kills to help the Mustangs build a 12-7 lead.

Western Albemarle stormed back with an 8-3 run, including two kills from Chavez and an ace from Juliana Murphy to tie the set at 15-15. Natalie Rocco and Chavez combined for three kills to give the Warriors a 21-17 lead. Lyndsey Stemland countered for Monticello with a six-point run for the Mustangs to give them a set-point opportunity.

Both teams fought off multiple set-point chances in the second set before Murphy made a nice dig on a spike from Koch and the ball found a hole on the other side of the net to win 29-27 to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.

Western Albemarle carried the momentum over into the third set, racing to a 10-2 advantage. Amelia Tomlinson led the charge with five service points and Chavez had two kills during the run. The Warriors never looked back as they led 18-3 before closing things out with a 25-8 win to seal the victory.

Chavez led all hitters with 15 kills, five service points and three aces for the Warriors. Bella Tesoriere and Rocco finished with five kills apiece

Beard credits the team’s great chemistry for its early success.