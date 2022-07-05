Western Albemarle swimmer Julie Addison commits to William & Mary

For more than a decade, Julie Addison has found solace in the pool while she has blossomed into one of the top swimmers in Central Virginia.

The Western Albemarle rising senior will continue pursuing her passion for swimming at the next level at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg. Addison recently committed to swim for the Tribe following her final season with the Warriors.

“The team has everything I am looking for,” Addison said. “They are a successful Division I program, and after meeting with some of the swimmers, I felt more confident about it because they work well together.”

Addison has been a fixture in Central Virginia swimming since she first joined the Crozet Gators swim team at the age of 6. From swimming in the Jefferson Swim League to Cavalier Aquatics to Western Albemarle, she’s grown up in the pool.

Addison helped Western win the 2019-20 VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championship during her freshman year with the Warriors. Last season as a junior, she earned silver in the 200 IM (2:06.85) and the 100-yard backstroke (57.12) at the VHSL Class 4 state meet.

In the relays, she teamed with Grace McCardle, Elke Beaumont and Annabeth Stancil to finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:37.59) and help lead her team to a fourth-place finish at the state meet. In addition, she teamed with Sophia Ma, Ellie Schundler and Gigi Hathaway to place third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:50.89).

A team captain as a junior, Addison was blown away with the opportunity to join the Tribe’s swimming program.

“When I visited the school, it has a beautiful campus and I liked the fact that it was close to home,” Addison said. “William & Mary is known for its academics and I know I am going to get a great education.”

Throughout the recruiting process, Addison formed a strong bond with swimmers at William & Mary as well as Coach Nate Kellog and his staff, which helped cement her decision.

“I felt welcomed by the coaches,” Addison said. “I liked their style of practices and that they emphasized academics first. Their practice schedule is lenient with my school schedule, which will be helpful. I’ve spoken to many coaches for different schools, but after a few conversations with Coach Nate, I focused solely on W&M. He also stressed to me that I didn’t have to rush into a decision, which I really liked.”

Addison remembers going to a meet between UVa and W&M when she was younger that left quite an impression on her.

“I remember their team being supportive and cheering for every single swimmer in the water and that really stood out to me,” Addison said.

Addison’s versatility left quite an impression on Kellog and his staff too. She could potentially compete in backstroke and IM events for the Tribe.

“The coaches liked that I was a well-rounded swimmer and they saw that I can be a good fit and addition to the team," Addison said. "The coaches are confident that I will contribute to their program early on.”

Academically, Addison is still figuring out on her course of study, but said she would like to follow in her parents' footsteps and pursue a career in the medical field. The Western Albemarle standout is happy to have her college decision finalized prior to start of her senior year of high school.

“I feel less stressed because I can just focus on swimming and getting stronger, without any pressure of other coaches watching me,” Addison said. “It will also be super helpful without the stress going into my senior year.”

After her senior season at Western, Addison is excited to get to Williamsburg and begin the next part of her journey.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to swim at W&M because I’ve always dreamt of being a collegiate swimmer,” she said. “I enjoy being with other people who like to work hard in swimming and being part of a swim community. I am proud to take my swimming to the next level because it’s an opportunity to meet new people and face more challenges.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.