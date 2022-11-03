Western Albemarle sweeps Salem to secure state tournament berth

The Western Albemarle volleyball team prides itself on having a “Warrior Mentality” during matches, especially when things get tight.

Coach Julie Radlinski’s squad showcased that mantra Thursday night as it held off a pesky Salem squad 25-23, 25-16, 27-25 in the Region 4D semifinals in Crozet.

Natalie Rocco tallied 15 kills, two blocks and a pair of aces and Sofia Beard added seven kills and 10 digs as the Warriors extended their winning streak to 11 matches in a row and secured another VHSL Class 4 state tournament berth.

Salem (12-10) made the most of its opportunity and gave Western Albemarle (21-5) all it could handle for most of the match.

In the first set, the two teams traded the lead 13 times. Ryen Bowen had three kills and Ella Watkins added two kills and a pair of blocks to lead the Spartans.

Western Albemarle countered with its 1-2 punch, with Beard and Rocco tallying four kills apiece to give the Warriors a 24-23 lead. A Salem net violation on the next service point gave Western Albemarle the first set, 25-23.

Despite the close first set, Rocco had plenty of confidence in her teammates.

“We always start out slower, but over the season, we’ve definitely gotten better at that,” Rocco said. “We know that we have to push when we get behind so when we start those net-sets, we know we need to separate early and play our hardest and that’s what we did.”

That confidence carried over to the second set, which Western Albemarle dominated throughout. Rocco had four kills and a block to give her team a 17-12 lead midway through the set.

Salem trimmed the lead to 19-14 before Kinsley Campbell and Sequoyah Sorensen added two kills apiece to put the set away for a 25-16 win and a 2-0 advantage in the match.

“What was really good was our execution,” Beard said. “We were able to put balls down every single point and that was great. We were able to find holes in their defense and our energy was fantastic, which was really exciting.”

Western Albemarle looked to put things away in the third set, but the Spartans didn’t back down and continued to fight for every ball on the court. Reese Redford had four kills, while Bowen and Myah Crews added two apiece to give Salem a 23-20 lead.

Western Albemarle trailed 24-20 before mounting an improbable comeback. Campbell rolled a shot over a Salem block for a kill to get the ball rolling for the Warriors. Rocco added a kill and a block on consecutive points and Sorenson added another block to tie the set at 24-24.

A net violation on Salem gave Western Albemarle a match-point opportunity at 26-25. On the ensuing serve, Rocco hammered home the match-clinching spike on a short ball to cap the comeback.

“I knew that we all had to settle and just find our Western game, the game that we always play,” Rocco said, “and we had to have that kill mindset to put the ball down and we all just rose to the occasion.”

Ella Walker had seven kills and two blocks to lead Salem. Redford and Bowen each added five more spikes in the loss.

Campbell finished with seven kills and a block for Western Albemarle. Sorensen chipped in six kills and 16 assists, while Ella Kuzjak added 18 assists and nine digs. Amelia Tomlinson was impressive defensively with a team-high 11 digs.

Western Albemarle advances to next Wednesday’s VHSL Region 4D championship game, where they will face either E.C. Glass or Blacksburg.

Match time is slated for 6 p.m. in Crozet.