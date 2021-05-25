Western Albemarle sweeps regional doubles championships

Two years ago, Bryce Duncan watched as teammates Gavin Segraves and Alex Ix rolled to a regional doubles championship.

On Tuesday, the Western Albemarle senior got to taste that championship feeling as he and Tobin Yates posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Wilson Memorial’s Chase Pullin and Connor Miller in the Region 3C doubles final.

After missing out on a chance to compete last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Duncan savored winning a regional championship.

“I felt like my first two years, I was just sitting behind and watching those guys play and wanting to be out there,” Duncan said. “I was kind of bummed last year when we didn’t get to play because I was supposed to play a more important role on the team.”

Duncan and Yates dropped the first game of the match, but regrouped and won twelve games in a row to capture the duo’s first region championship.

“We knew these guys pretty well, in fact, we know them personally,” Duncan said. “We came out a little nervous, but we settled down and played some of our best tennis of the year.”

Yates agreed.