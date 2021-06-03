Western Albemarle sweeps Region 3C tennis championships

Maddie Farmer admitted she dealt with some nerves Thursday as the Western Albemarle girls tennis team faced Spotswood in the Region 3C championship match.

But the junior standout blocked out the noise and remained razor focused as she won the deciding point in the Warriors’ 5-0 victory over Spotswood at Boar’s Head Sports Club to secure another regional championship for the program.

“This was definitely one of the toughest matches we’ve played,” Farmer said. “As we progress further into the playoffs, we’re going to be playing tougher opponents, harder matches, so I had to trust that what I did in practice was going to pay off.”

Farmer, who was playing at the No. 5 singles spot, posted a convincing 6-2 victory over Raygan Wade in the first set only to have the Blazers freshman respond with a 6-1 victory in the second set to extend the match.

In the final set, Farmer made an adjustment and took some pace off the ball to try to force long rallies and capitalize on hitting her shots when they were available.