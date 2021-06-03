Western Albemarle sweeps Region 3C tennis championships

Maddie Farmer admitted she dealt with some nerves Thursday as the Western Albemarle girls tennis team faced Spotswood in the Region 3C championship match.
But the junior standout blocked out the noise and remained razor focused as she won the deciding point in the Warriors’ 5-0 victory over Spotswood at Boar’s Head Sports Club to secure another regional championship for the program.
“This was definitely one of the toughest matches we’ve played,” Farmer said. “As we progress further into the playoffs, we’re going to be playing tougher opponents, harder matches, so I had to trust that what I did in practice was going to pay off.”
Farmer, who was playing at the No. 5 singles spot, posted a convincing 6-2 victory over Raygan Wade in the first set only to have the Blazers freshman respond with a 6-1 victory in the second set to extend the match.
In the final set, Farmer made an adjustment and took some pace off the ball to try to force long rallies and capitalize on hitting her shots when they were available.
“Set number three, I knew I had to win,” she said. “I couldn’t make any more unforced errors. I prefer to hit harder balls, but she was so consistent, so I just had to hit pretty slow and stay consistent and I think it worked out in the end. It felt great. I was anxious the whole time, so it just felt good to finish it up.”
As it has for most of the season, Western Albemarle got tremendous efforts from the entire lineup.
Austin Winslow posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Madeleine Dunaway at No. 1 singles for the Warriors. The junior dropped the first game of the second set, but roared back to win the final six games to secure the win.
Grace Nolasco was equally as dominant at No. 2 singles. The junior dictated the points with her powerful serves and groundstrokes to post a 6-1, 6-1 win over Maddie Cooley.
“My serve was working really well,” Nolasco said. “I was hitting really good first serves and also second serves as well with spin and my backhand has always been my rock, so I’ve always been able to rely on that at any time. That’s been a big game-changer for me this season.”
At No. 3 singles, Alison Selverstone defeated Abby Branner 6-2, 6-2 to give Western Albemarle a 3-0 lead in the match.
Spotswood tried to make things interesting at No. 4 singles. Sarah Randolph Warren won the first set 6-0 before the Trailblazers’ Grace Edwards built a 4-3 lead in the second with hopes of extending the match. Warren rallied to win three of the next four games to secure the 7-5 win and a 4-0 lead for Western.
Maya Kelly was down a set to Spotswood’s Madison Knight at No. 6 singles before Farmer ended the match with her win at No. 5 singles.
Nolasco admitted that Thursday’s win was a total team effort.
“I think just knowing that my team is out here and that I can rely on all my teammates. I know that they will push through whatever they are going through,” Nolasco said. “Just knowing that we’ve been playing so well this season and we’ve been practicing every day together, that’s just been a big motivator for us and it’s been great just having such a close team.”
Western Albemarle will host Abingdon on Monday in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. The match is slated for noon.
Nolasco said her team will be ready.
“My freshman year, we went to states and it was super, super fun,” Nolasco said. “I know that with all these girls, it will be super fun. We’ve been waiting to come back, especially with COVID, so I think it will be super fun to move on if we can.”
Western Albemarle’s boys tennis team made it a clean sweep of regional championships with a 5-0 victory over Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C final.
Tanner Segraves defeated Brandon Dewald 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 singles. Luke Kielbasa didn’t drop a game at No. 5 singles against Jack Reed to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead in the match.
Senior Bryce Duncan rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Tyler Knick at No. 4 singles and Gordie Fairborn won 6-0, 6-1 over Jacob Wangler on the No. 3 line to give Western Albemarle a commanding 4-0 advantage.
Wilson Memorial battled back with some stellar performances from its top two spots in the lineup to try to extend the match. Conner Miller took the first set against Damien Heller-Chen at No. 2 singles, but the Western junior roared back to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to seal the victory for the Warriors.
At No. 1 singles, Tobin Yates dropped the first set 6-4 against Chase Pullin in a rematch of the regional singles final. The Western Albemarle senior regrouped and won the second set 6-0 and led 2-1 in the third when the match was called.
Western Albemarle advances to Monday’s VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. The Warriors will host Hidden Valley. The match is slated to follow the girls state semifinal match.