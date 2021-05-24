Western Albemarle sweeps Region 3C singles titles

“I think what worked well for me, especially in the last match, was mixing it up a lot,” Winslow said. “I think that my slice shots and kick serve are some things that girls haven’t seen s much of, and being able to use them in high school matches has really helped me.”

On the boys side, Yates made the most of his first singles regional tournament and continued the long-standing tradition of tennis excellence for the Warriors.

The junior maneuvered his way through the first two rounds of the tournament to earn a showdown against Pullin, another accomplished singles player.

Yates shook off a slow start and used some great ground strokes to grind out the next two games to secure the regional title in front of a very vocal crowd at Waynesboro High School.

“It was gritty effort,” Western Albemarle boys tennis coach Randy Hudgins said. “He could’ve played a little better. He struggled a little with his serve, but battled back in the second set and did a good job of being aggressive and keeping balls in play and just wanting it a little more.”