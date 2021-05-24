Western Albemarle sweeps Region 3C singles titles

Western Albemarle’s lineage of tennis champions grew on Monday with a pair of new regional singles titles.
Austin Winslow captured her first Region 3C championship with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Liberty Christian Academy’s Ella Anderson on Monday at Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville, while Tobin Yates capped a grueling day of tennis with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Wilson Memorial’s Chase Pullin in the Region 3C boys final.
Winslow opened the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Cierra Yuille of Heritage (Lynchburg) in the quarterfinals. She followed that up with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Spotswood’s Meg Dunaway in the semifinals to earn a spot in the finals.
The junior continued her dominance in the finals, cruising to a straight-set victory over Anderson to take home her first regional title. Monday’s victory was two years in the making for Winslow. She was a spectator during her freshman year as she watched former teammate Stephanie Haas and current teammate Grace Nolasco represent Western Albemarle in regional singles tournament in 2019.
“It’s super exciting because for me, it puts worth on the work I have been doing before the season,” Winslow said. "I have been excited to play singles since I watched my doubles partner play in the tournament during my freshman year.”
In the finals, Winslow said she was prepared and focused on the task at hand.
“I think what worked well for me, especially in the last match, was mixing it up a lot,” Winslow said. “I think that my slice shots and kick serve are some things that girls haven’t seen s much of, and being able to use them in high school matches has really helped me.”
On the boys side, Yates made the most of his first singles regional tournament and continued the long-standing tradition of tennis excellence for the Warriors.
The junior maneuvered his way through the first two rounds of the tournament to earn a showdown against Pullin, another accomplished singles player.
Yates shook off a slow start and used some great ground strokes to grind out the next two games to secure the regional title in front of a very vocal crowd at Waynesboro High School.
“It was gritty effort,” Western Albemarle boys tennis coach Randy Hudgins said. “He could’ve played a little better. He struggled a little with his serve, but battled back in the second set and did a good job of being aggressive and keeping balls in play and just wanting it a little more.”
Monday’s victories kicked off a busy week of tennis for both players. Winslow and Grace Nolasco will be in action Tuesday as they represent Western Albemarle in the regional doubles tournament. Yates and partner Bryce Duncan will challenge for the boys regional doubles title as well.
On Thursday, the Warriors boys and girls tennis teams will host regional tournament team tournament matches in Crozet. The boys team hosts Turner Ashby at 3:15 p.m., while the girls squad will take on Jefferson District rival Monticello at 5 p.m.
Monday’s victories earn Winslow and Yates a spot in the VHSL Class 3 singles semifinals held June 1-3 at Virginia Tech.
Winslow said Monday’s win gave her confidence heading into state play.
“It was similar to a lot of other tournaments I play, but it feels exciting for winning this because I advance to the state semis,” she said. “I am really excited to get to play more matches, but of course, all the matches I played today really helped me figure out what is working as of now.”