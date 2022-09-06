Western Albemarle sweeps Ragged Mountain Cup titles; Gardiner, Mathes take individual honors

A mid-afternoon car accident on Earlysville Road on Tuesday afternoon delayed the start of the annual Ragged Mountain Cup, widely recognized as the official kickoff to cross country season in Central Virginia.

The brief holdup didn’t stop area runners from turning in impressive times, led by Covenant’s Maddie Gardiner and Monticello’s Bazil Mathes, who took home medalist honors during the race at historic Panorama Farms.

Gardiner, who won last year’s open division, showcased why she’s one of the premier runners in the state with a blistering time of 11 minutes, 1.6 seconds to take home top individual honors.

The junior standout, who finished second in this past weekend’s Charlottesville Women’s Four-Miler, showed no signs of fatigue as she ran the lead-off leg of the 4X2-mile relay for the Eagles.

“It was great,” Gardiner said. “I was really happy to be racing a relay because it feels like it gives almost a bigger purpose. You’re not just racing for yourself, but you’re racing for your teammates. I was really happy to be out there, with boys too, which was super fun to get that competitive energy.”

Gardiner set a new personal best time Tuesday on the Panorama course and hopes that her performance will help propel her this cross country season.

“I was really excited,” Gardiner said. “Honestly, just to be able to compete in this race against other runners my age was really exciting and I was just really grateful to be out there with my teammates It was obviously hot out here and stuff, but I’m excited for the upcoming season and it’s just fun to have this race. It’s a nice opener.”

Western Albemarle’s Sadie Adams (11:18) finished second overall, followed by Covenant’s Reese Dalton (11:26.70), Western Albemarle’s Emma Schmitz (12:03) and Grace Cook (12:04), Charlottesville’s Elaina Pierce (12:13.40), Monticello’s Ryan Davidson (12:19.50), Albemarle’s Jenna Coleman (12:21.30) and Maddie Gypson (12:25.10) and Louisa County’s Kennedy Harris (12:26.60).

The Warriors' girls team won the relay competition with a score of 27 points, just ahead of Jefferson District rival Albemarle (44).

“I think we were very well prepared for this” Cook said. “We were training really hard throughout the summer Our goal was to just go out there and give it our hardest and just feel good.”

Covenant placed third (69), followed by Louisa County (84) and Western Albemarle’s second team (87).

On the boys' side, Mathes continued to build off a great sophomore campaign with a big performance on Tuesday. The Monticello junior completed his two-mile leg of the race in 9:56.10 to take home medalist honors.

Western Albemarle’s Owen Shifflett (10:01.7) finished second, followed by teammate Nate Sullivan (10:06.40) and St. Anne’s-Belfield’s Biruk Beardsley (10:11.80) and Western Albemarle’s Ben Amago (10:15.17).

Charlottesville’s Nathaniel McKee (10:28.10) placed sixth, followed by Tandem Friends’ Charlie Kalnite (10:28.20), Western Albemarle’s Henry Kimbrough (10:29.80), Albemarle’s Kuyper DeBoer (10:31.6), Woodberry Forest’s Taylor Moore (10:48.80).

Western Albemarle’s Cheat River Boys, led by Shifflett, Sullivan, Kimbrough and Amago won the relay title with a score of 18. Charlottesville (47) finished second, followed by Monticello (74), Charlottesville’s second team (113) and Albemarle (122).

“It was such a great race,” Sullivan said. “I was just so happy to be out here with the rest of my teammates. We’ve been working so hard for this race this summer and we’re just looking forward to the rest of the season.​"