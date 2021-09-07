Western Albemarle sweeps Ragged Mountain Cup team titles

For Stutzman, Tuesday’s race was an exciting way to kick off the season.

“That was amazing,” Stutzman said. “I know it’s only the first race of the season, and hopefully we will have a lot of good ones yet to come, but everyone went out there and totally did their best. That was the amazing part. We had a time trial last Thursday and people shaved times off of that time trial, which was a gravel course, whereas this was Panorama, which is just an amazing course. It was just a really good race overall.”

On the boys’ side, Western Albemarle won the relay title and Woodberry Forest’s Ferenc Kovacs took home individual honors in a very spirited race.

Jade Mawn, Henry Kimbrough, Nate Sullivan and Owen Shifflett rallied from an early deficit to overtake Louisa County and Woodberry Forest to win the cup with a score of 22 points.

“We knew they had a really tough runner, Nicholas Emmert, going out first, and he put on a heck of a run in really set the pace for our team and Louisa’s team,” Shifflett said. “We just had to rely on our second and third runners and hope they close the gap and luckily our third runner need Sullivan call him and that was awesome for him. Then I got to go out with a pretty sizable lead and just go out there and run the course and have fun.”