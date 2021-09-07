Western Albemarle sweeps Ragged Mountain Cup team titles

Two years ago, Jenna Stutzman posted a top 10 finish as a sophomore during the season-opening Ragged Mountain Cup.
The Western Albemarle senior made the most of her final Ragged Cup race by taking home the top individual time while leading the Warriors to the team title at the 37th running of the prestigious race at Panorama Farms .
Stutzman ran a sizzling 11-minute, 25.9-second anchor leg in the 4X2-mile relay to secure individual and team gold for the Western Albemarle Mooses Messes team, which finished in a record 2:00.5.
“It was really nice,” Stutzman said. “For me, it’s kind of like a signifier of things to come, which I’m really excited for, because obviously we haven’t had that in a while because of COVID. Especially being able to see my progress from last time I was here, it was really nice to look at that and be excited.”
The senior edged freshman teammate Sadie Adams (11:37.8) for the individual title. Albemarle’s Madelyn Gypson (11:55) was third overall, followed by Madison County’s Kate McLaren (11:58.2) and Albemarle’s Jenna Coleman (12:14.6).
On the team side, Western’s Grace Cook, Hailey Hodson, Adams and Stutzman all finished in the top 8 to win the relay with a score of 22. Albemarle’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which included Gypson, Coleman, Hannah Guyton and Savannah Meriwether, finished second (40) and Western Albemarle’s Reese’s Pieces team (55) was third.
For Stutzman, Tuesday’s race was an exciting way to kick off the season.
“That was amazing,” Stutzman said. “I know it’s only the first race of the season, and hopefully we will have a lot of good ones yet to come, but everyone went out there and totally did their best. That was the amazing part. We had a time trial last Thursday and people shaved times off of that time trial, which was a gravel course, whereas this was Panorama, which is just an amazing course. It was just a really good race overall.”
On the boys’ side, Western Albemarle won the relay title and Woodberry Forest’s Ferenc Kovacs took home individual honors in a very spirited race.
Jade Mawn, Henry Kimbrough, Nate Sullivan and Owen Shifflett rallied from an early deficit to overtake Louisa County and Woodberry Forest to win the cup with a score of 22 points.
“We knew they had a really tough runner, Nicholas Emmert, going out first, and he put on a heck of a run in really set the pace for our team and Louisa’s team,” Shifflett said. “We just had to rely on our second and third runners and hope they close the gap and luckily our third runner need Sullivan call him and that was awesome for him. Then I got to go out with a pretty sizable lead and just go out there and run the course and have fun.”
Individually, Kovacs took home medalist honors with a time of (9:37.8). Emmert (9:46.8) garnered runner up honors, followed by Shifflett (9;58.6), Mawn (10:07) and Tandem Friends’ Charlie Kalnite (10:37).
In the team race. Western Albemarle outdueled Woodberry’s Kovacs, Winston Ransome, Pen Oldham, and Sebastian Gibb (46) for the title. Louisa County (55), was third, followed by Charlottesville (84) and William Monroe.
“It was really awesome,” Shifflett said. “After COVID, and not being able to race in these packed places with a lot of fans around, it’s just awesome being out here. Our teammates worked hard this summer. We went out on a bunch of runs around our community and it was just awesome to have a whole team out here. They really gotten better and it’s going to be so cool to see what they are going to be able to do this year.”