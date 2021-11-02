Western Albemarle sweeps Jefferson Forest to win regional opener

Natalie Rocco has been an important understudy for the Western Albemarle volleyball team this fall, learning behind Emma Shifflett and Juliana Murphy.

The sophomore middle hitter stepped into a starring role Tuesday night during the Warriors' 25-19, 25-21, 26-24 victory over Jefferson Forest in the Region 4D quarterfinals in Crozet.

Rocco tallied eight kills and a block in the final two sets to help Western Albemarle hold off a scrappy Jefferson Forest team.

“In that first set, we pushed so hard and then we were falling behind in the second set, so getting to go in, I just wanted to bring all my energy to my team," Rocco said. "We all just rose to the occasion and came back and took those three wins.”

After getting its first spike blocked, Western Albemarle dominated at the net. Shifflett and Sofia Beard each had three early kills as the Warriors jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first set.

Jefferson Forest answered. Erin Blackston had two kills and a block and Emily Crosswhite added two spikes to cut the Western lead to 18-15. But a big block from Bella Tesoriere and a kill from Shifflett gave the Warriors a 25-19 first set win and a 1-0 lead in the match.