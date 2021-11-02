Western Albemarle sweeps Jefferson Forest to win regional opener

Natalie Rocco has been an important understudy for the Western Albemarle volleyball team this fall, learning behind Emma Shifflett and Juliana Murphy.
The sophomore middle hitter stepped into a starring role Tuesday night during the Warriors' 25-19, 25-21, 26-24 victory over Jefferson Forest in the Region 4D quarterfinals in Crozet.
Rocco tallied eight kills and a block in the final two sets to help Western Albemarle hold off a scrappy Jefferson Forest team.
“In that first set, we pushed so hard and then we were falling behind in the second set, so getting to go in, I just wanted to bring all my energy to my team," Rocco said. "We all just rose to the occasion and came back and took those three wins.”
After getting its first spike blocked, Western Albemarle dominated at the net. Shifflett and Sofia Beard each had three early kills as the Warriors jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first set.
Jefferson Forest answered. Erin Blackston had two kills and a block and Emily Crosswhite added two spikes to cut the Western lead to 18-15. But a big block from Bella Tesoriere and a kill from Shifflett gave the Warriors a 25-19 first set win and a 1-0 lead in the match.
The momentum from Jefferson Forest’s late charge in the first set seemed to carry over into the second set. Morgan Blankenship, Addison Compton and Blackston imposed their will up front as the Cavaliers built a 10-5 lead.
The Warriors battled back with a 10-3 run, including three aces from Beard and a big block from Rocco, to take a 20-19 lead.
Western Albemarle slammed the door after that. Brooke Chavez tallied three kills and Sorensen added a cross court winner to give the Warriors a 25-21 set win and a 2-0 lead in the contest.
Despite trailing 2-0 in the match, Jefferson Forest would not back down.
The Cavaliers fell behind 15-11 in the third set before Morgan Blankenship keyed a five-point run with two aces and Kandace McIvor added a kill to give Jefferson Forest a 19-17 lead.
The momentum shifted after that. Western Albemarle went on a 7-1 run, including three points from Beard, to take a 24-20 advantage. Addison Compton then stepped to the service line for Jefferson Forest and reeled off four straight points, including two aces to tie the set.
That’s when Rocco closed the door.
The sophomore slammed a shot down the middle, just inside the line to give Western Albemarle a 25-24 lead. She then capped the victory with another spike on the next play to seal the win.
“It was crazy,” Rocco said. “We just knew that if we’re ever falling down, we always come together in our timeouts. We know that we’re going to push with all of our energy to be able to win and we did that tonight.”
Chavez finished with 11 kills and two blocks to lead Western Albemarle. Beard added eight kills and 10 service points. Shifflett chipped in eight kills and two blocks.
Blankenship tallied seven kills and four aces to lead Jefferson Forest. McIvor finished with four kills, while Compton chipped in four kills and a match-high three blocks.
Western Albemarle advances to Thursday’s regional quarterfinals, where they will host Halifax County. Game time is 6 p.m. in Crozet.
“It’s great, we’ve worked so hard and we knew that if we brought all the stuff that we’ve done in practice, we could win and hopefully, move on to states,” Rocco said. “Our team has been working so hard for this and it’s amazing.