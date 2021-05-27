Western Albemarle student-athletes sign to play college sports

College signing day is a time of joy for many high school seniors as they celebrate the opportunity to continue their athletic career at the next level.

But for some student-athletes at Western Albemarle, Thursday’s signing day brought some mixed emotions after a tumultuous 12 months that included lots of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No where was this more evident than with Kathryn Burr.

Earlier this year, the Western Albemarle senior captain verbally committed to swim at William & Mary. Less than a week later, the Tribe athletic department announced that it would cut the program because of economic hardships due in part to the pandemic, leaving Burr looking for answers.

“COVID initially stole my dream of swimming collegiately for me,” she said. “Only four days after I committed to swim for William & Mary, the team was gone and I was thrown back into the college search I had quite literally just ended. For about two months, it was a major struggle. I didn’t believe I would find another school that would fit me, both academically and athletically, the way William & Mary did and made me feel hopeless.”

Burr found her new home at Emory University, a Division III powerhouse in Atlanta.