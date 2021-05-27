Western Albemarle student-athletes sign to play college sports

College signing day is a time of joy for many high school seniors as they celebrate the opportunity to continue their athletic career at the next level.
But for some student-athletes at Western Albemarle, Thursday’s signing day brought some mixed emotions after a tumultuous 12 months that included lots of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No where was this more evident than with Kathryn Burr.
Earlier this year, the Western Albemarle senior captain verbally committed to swim at William & Mary. Less than a week later, the Tribe athletic department announced that it would cut the program because of economic hardships due in part to the pandemic, leaving Burr looking for answers.
“COVID initially stole my dream of swimming collegiately for me,” she said. “Only four days after I committed to swim for William & Mary, the team was gone and I was thrown back into the college search I had quite literally just ended. For about two months, it was a major struggle. I didn’t believe I would find another school that would fit me, both academically and athletically, the way William & Mary did and made me feel hopeless.”
Burr found her new home at Emory University, a Division III powerhouse in Atlanta.
“The pandemic taught me to be more resilient than ever and it taught me that silver lining that is Emory,” Burr said. “I couldn’t be happier or more excited to be attending such an incredible school and having the opportunity to train and compete in the sport I love more than anything.”
The senior standout enters the college ranks with the same high aspirations, including qualifying for the NCAA championships as an individual and with her team. He ultimate goal is to earn a spot on the podium at the NCAA championships as well as make an Olympic Trial cut.
“This day is exciting for me because, though Division III schools do not use NLIs for athletics as D1 schools do, it recognizes my academic and athletic efforts in high school as well as my journey in finding a new school after the William & Mary swim team was initially cut. While I was thrilled to hear it was reinstated, I knew Emory was the better fit for me and this day helps me celebrate that silver lining.”
Burr was one of 17 Western Albemarle student-athletes to sign on Thursday.
Outfielder Trevor Vernon signed to play baseball at Patrick Henry Community College, while teammate Jacob Lively will move to catch, and possibly pitch, at Ferrum.
Joseph Taylor, Walter Moak and Thomas Kallen, three key contributors to Western Albemarle’s run to a fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state boys cross country championship, will continue their running careers in college.
Taylor signed to run cross country and track at William & Mary, while Moak and Kallen will join the programs at Oberlin and Washington & Lee, respectively.
“Today is really exciting, and although I committed to William & Mary in the fall, today is special in making my commitment officially signed,” Taylor said. “It means a lot to me knowing how hard I have worked to get here.”
It’s been a roller coaster 2021 for Taylor, who started the cross country season as one of the top runners in Central Virginia before a bout with COVID-19 forced him to miss the regional meet. He returned just in time for the state meet.
This spring, the senior distance runner has missed most of the outdoor season with a broken elbow.
“This year has been especially difficult,” Taylor said. “But it has taught me to enjoy being able to race when I can. I am looking forward to a normal season next year.”
Kallen was thrilled to have the opportunity to continue his running career with the Generals.
“For me, this stands for everything I’ve worked so hard for in my four years in high school,” he said. “I couldn’t have imagined myself in this position two or three years ago, so it’s hard to say I could have expected any of this. However, it is still a very special moment for me, marking the beginning of brand-new chapter of my running career.”
Kate Ratcliffe, a senior leader on Western Albemarle’s state championship girls cross country team, signed to run at Middlebury College.
Ellie Cox and Kelly Rogers, who have been a part of two state championship girls soccer teams at Western Albemarle, will play Division III soccer at Christopher Newport and Randolph-Macon, respectively.
Mattie Shearer, who’s led the Warriors girls lacrosse team in scoring each of her last two seasons, will play at Duke, while teammate Libby Carbo will join the program at Boston University.
Boys lacrosse standouts Austin Payne and Stuart Widener will continue to be teammates in college after both players signed with Randolph-Macon.
Maya Kelly signed to play tennis at Bard College. while three members of the Warriors' rowing team signed with college programs. Mary Robertson will compete at Michigan State, while Adelaide Bragaw and Kate Landis signed to join the rowing programs at Cornell and Colby College, respectively.
For all of these seniors, the past 12 months have taught them a lot about perseverance and continue to pursue their dreams in the face of adversity.
“This year was certainly underwhelming and quite frustrating at times,” Kallen said. “However, I’m just very thankful that we were given the opportunity to compete at the high school level one last time, even during a difficult time like this. I knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel and that I just needed to be strong and push through it. Here we are months later and things are beginning to return to normal and I couldn’t be more excited to be given the true college athletic experience this upcoming year.”