Western Albemarle runner Owen Shifflett commits to Furman

Owen Shifflett has a relentless work ethic.

Whether it’s getting up early to gather eggs to support his own local business or running extended training sessions to prepare for a big meet, the Western Albemarle senior distance runner isn’t afraid to put in the work.

That work ethic will serve him well as he prepares to become a Division I college athlete. Shifflett recently committed to run cross country and track at Furman University in Greenville, S.C.

Shifflett put together an impressive high school cross country career. He helped Western Albemarle win three state team championships and earned state medalist honors (16:03) at the VHSL Class 3 meet as a sophomore.

After a seventh-place finish at the Class 4 state meet his junior season, Shifflett capped off a brilliant high school cross country career this fall with a fourth-place effort at states.

“Last season was a tough season where I did not get a PR. However, even though I did not run a PR, I still won districts, got second at regionals and fourth at states. I was able to break the course record running at Panorama Farms and earned the most valuable runner on the team away from my coaches.”

Shifflett has had to work through challenges during his high school career. During his sophomore season, he was forced to do a lot of individual training sessions because of COVID-19 and had his season pushed from the fall to the spring. During that spring season, Shifflett was forced to sit out the Region 3C meet because of COVID-19 quarantine and was cleared to run the day of the state championships, a race that he won.

As a junior, those experiences encouraged Shifflett to take a deeper look into himself as an athlete. He elected to not compete in outdoor track during his junior season to give himself a break from the pressures of running and allow him to challenge himself with another sport.

“Running competitively year-round did catch up to me,” he said. “During my junior year, I made the tough decision to take a break and play lacrosse instead of running spring track. This choice was a risk that impacted me with most of the schools that were recruiting me, because they were looking for year-round runners with fast outdoor track times. I never looked back on that decision that I made. Even though taking the spring season off impacted my recruiting process, it taught me so much that I would have missed had I followed the voices that were trying to sway me to keep running.

"One person that impacted the way I live life every day is my lacrosse coach, Mario Washington. Not only was he my lacrosse coach, but he also mentored me through my running recruiting process.”

Shifflett said having that time away from track reinvigorated his love of distance running.

“I have realized that running can be challenging and lonely at times, but the key is to always have fun and the rest will all fall into place,” Shifflett said. “This year, some wise running mentors constantly reminded me to simply have fun.”

The Western Albemarle standout's recruiting process was a busy one, with several programs showing interest, including North Carolina State, Virginia and Liberty, to name a few.

Shifflett journey to becoming a Paladin was unique.

“I had never heard of Furman and one of the teachers at my school suggested that I look into its running program,” Shifflett said. “The recruiting coach attended my regional race in Blacksburg and then came to watch me at the Nike Cross Country Regionals in Cary, N.C. The passion I saw and the support that I received from the coaches and runners on the team are what separated Furman from the rest of the schools I was looking at.”

Throughout the recruiting process, Shifflett found a sense of comfort with Furman Coach Robert Gary, assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Logan Roberts and the entire staff.

“From the moment my recruiting process started with Furman University, the genuine kindness that I received from Coach Logan Roberts really stuck out to me,” Shifflett said. “ A couple weeks ago, I decided to take an official visit there, and while I was with the team on campus, something inside me clicked and I instantly knew I belonged there. I really enjoyed getting to know the coaches and the team and am excited to start running with them in the fall. The school itself, is a smaller school, which appealed to me and I know that will help me with my style of learning.”

That connection and family feel resembled the one he’s grown accustomed to at Western Albemarle.

“Something that drew me to Furman is that it is a program that focuses on distance running only,” Shifflett said. “That means they are really focused on cross country on the track. I also really like that the team is smaller. This allows more individualized training for the runners from the coaches.”

Another bonus is an opportunity to learn a new event.

“The head coach, Robert Gary, is a former Olympic Steeplechase athlete. I am hoping the steeplechase event could be something that I add to my running resume,” Shifflett said.

The Paladins' coaching staff was not only impressed with Shifflett's ability as a distance runner, but the character he shows and his leadership qualities.

“The plan the coaches discussed with me was to first, ensure I have a smooth transition into college,” Shifflett said. “They also want me to do well academically and place an emphasis on education. They will have me training with distance runners in the fall and focusing on the longer distance events on the track in the spring.”

Academically, Shifflett has big plans.

“I’ve always wanted to study agricultural business because I grew up on my grandparents' farm and worked on farms near where I live,” he said. “My experiences working on the land, and with the animals on the farms formed a passion. I created, with my brother, a small egg and produce business, Two Brothers Organics, that we had throughout elementary, middle and high school. I will be able to pursue my interest in agriculture and entrepreneurship through a mixture of business and environmental sustainability degrees at Furman.”

Athletically, Shifflett has huge aspirations heading into Furman.

“My goal heading into the next level is to see how much my running can improve by training with top runners in the national who are at the school," Shifflett said. “I will be entering the fall with a runner who was on the Newbury Park team, which just one Nike High School Cross Country Nationals. I am focusing on working towards being Top 7 on the team, so I can come back to Charlottesville and race at the NCAA Nationals at Panorama Farms, my high school home cross country course. This may be a bit of a lofty goal, but I have always dreamed big.”

With his college decision finalized, Shifflett said he can know focus on the rest of his senior year, while also having fun running, and enjoying time outside of school with family and friends.

“It means the world to me that I have the ability to run at the next level,” Shifflett said. “I truly believe that God gave me this gift of being able to run. Running has always been a joy for me, starting when I was young, running the Discovery Dash in elementary school and the Men’s 4 miler with my dad on Father’s Day and my birthday when I was eight years old. Even though running was my passion from a very young age, I never imagined myself being a college athlete at the Division I level.”​