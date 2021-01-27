Western Albemarle rolls past Orange County for fifth consecutive victory

ORANGE — Quality depth is important to any team, especially during a pandemic.
Western Albemarle coach Darren Maynard said his team continued to develop that depth and grow as a unit during Wednesday night’s 58-39 road victory at Orange County.
“We’re building depth this year,” Maynard said. “It looked like it tonight, and in all honesty, that’s the first time it’s looked as good as this depth-wise. We’ve got some good, young players, but it’s been hard to work them in because no preseason practices, no scrimmages, no out-of-district games. It’s been hard to work them in as we usually do, but tonight we got a chance to do that and I thought they played very well.”
Lucas Farmer, a key reserve on last year’s Western team, has blossomed in his expanded role as an inside presence alongside Josh Sime. The junior forward scored a team-high 12 points, including eight in the third quarter, as Western Albemarle (5-1, 5-1 Jefferson District) extended its winning streak to five games.
“Losing Henry Sullivan this year to track, I knew I would have to be an integral part of this team,” Farmer said. “So, I just wanted to step up to the plate.”
The depth was on display early on as Western Albemarle spread the wealth offensively in the opening quarter. Seven different players scored in the stanza, including all five starters, as the Warriors built an 18-6 lead after one quarter.
Isaac Sumpter opened up things in the second with a pair of treys and Sime added four more to extend the Warriors' advantage to 32-12 with 2:54 left in the half. James Meenan chipped in three more in the final two minutes to help WAHS build a 36-16 lead at intermission.
Sumpter tallied eight points in the first half, while Farmer added four more and was a big presence on the boards for Western.
“Lucas has been playing well and Isaac has been shooting the ball better the last few games,” Maynard said. “He’s starting to find his stroke and that really loosens up the defense for us.”
Looking for a spark, Orange County (2-7, 2-6) went to a full-court press in the third quarter to try to generate extra possessions and give its offense a boost. The tactic worked early on as Douglas Newsome turned in a steal into a reverse layup in the opening minutes of the second half.
But the Warriors regrouped and closed the quarter on a 16-4 run to build a commanding 56-22 advantage through three quarters. Farmer was the catalyst during the spurt with eight points, while Meenan chipped in five more off the bench.
Maynard said his defense set the tone for the entire game, especially against Hornets sharpshooter Sihle Mthethwa, who was limited to just nine points in the first three quarters.
“I thought we played excellent defense on Sihle,” Maynard said. “He didn’t have very much in the first three quarters I know. We did an excellent job with the defensive game plan this time.”
The Hornets regrouped in the fourth quarter with some quality production from their backcourt. Destin Bray and Mthethwa each tallied five points and Chase Rollins converted four free throws as Orange County outscored Western Albemarle 17-2 in the final quarter.
Farmer and Andrew Shifflett each tallied 12 points to lead the Warriors. Meenan and Sumpter finished with eight points apiece as nine different players scored in the win.
Mthethwa led all scorers with 14 points for Orange County, while Markelle Jackson posted eight points in the loss.
After five straight wins, Farmer said the Warriors are gelling at the right time.
“The depth really plays a huge role in these big wins, especially on the road, coming off a whole last week full of games,” he said. “Going deep into our bench really helps the starters and early minute-getters just stay fresh throughout the game. The confidence just keeps going up and up. Soon it’s going to be through the roof.”