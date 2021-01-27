Western Albemarle rolls past Orange County for fifth consecutive victory

Isaac Sumpter opened up things in the second with a pair of treys and Sime added four more to extend the Warriors' advantage to 32-12 with 2:54 left in the half. James Meenan chipped in three more in the final two minutes to help WAHS build a 36-16 lead at intermission.

Sumpter tallied eight points in the first half, while Farmer added four more and was a big presence on the boards for Western.

“Lucas has been playing well and Isaac has been shooting the ball better the last few games,” Maynard said. “He’s starting to find his stroke and that really loosens up the defense for us.”

Looking for a spark, Orange County (2-7, 2-6) went to a full-court press in the third quarter to try to generate extra possessions and give its offense a boost. The tactic worked early on as Douglas Newsome turned in a steal into a reverse layup in the opening minutes of the second half.

But the Warriors regrouped and closed the quarter on a 16-4 run to build a commanding 56-22 advantage through three quarters. Farmer was the catalyst during the spurt with eight points, while Meenan chipped in five more off the bench.