Western Albemarle rolls past Charlottesville in season opener

Western Albemarle closed out the spring season with victories in four of its final five games but just missed out on the postseason.

Coach Ed Redmond’s Warriors carried over the momentum Friday night as they opened the season with a 40-14 come-from-behind victory over Jefferson District rival Charlottesville in the season opener for both schools in Crozet.

Joey Burch and Bubba Shifflett each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Warriors outscored the Black Knights 40-0 over the final three quarters.

“It was great to get back out here again tonight,” Burch said. “To have the band, the student session and the fans, it just made for a great night.”

The start of the game was delayed 15 minutes after an accident on Interstate 64 delayed Charlottesville football team's arrival to Warrior Stadium.

The Black Knights show no ill effects from the delay, scoring a pair of touchdowns off turnovers in the first quarter to build an early lead.

Charlottesville's defense came up big on the first possession when Semaj Davis scooped up a loose ball off a muffed snap at the 40 and rumbled his way through two defenders and into the end zone for a 7-0 lead two minutes into the contest.