Western Albemarle rolls past Charlottesville in season opener

Western Albemarle closed out the spring season with victories in four of its final five games but just missed out on the postseason.
Coach Ed Redmond’s Warriors carried over the momentum Friday night as they opened the season with a 40-14 come-from-behind victory over Jefferson District rival Charlottesville in the season opener for both schools in Crozet.
Joey Burch and Bubba Shifflett each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Warriors outscored the Black Knights 40-0 over the final three quarters.
“It was great to get back out here again tonight,” Burch said. “To have the band, the student session and the fans, it just made for a great night.”
The start of the game was delayed 15 minutes after an accident on Interstate 64 delayed Charlottesville football team's arrival to Warrior Stadium.
The Black Knights show no ill effects from the delay, scoring a pair of touchdowns off turnovers in the first quarter to build an early lead.
Charlottesville's defense came up big on the first possession when Semaj Davis scooped up a loose ball off a muffed snap at the 40 and rumbled his way through two defenders and into the end zone for a 7-0 lead two minutes into the contest.
Charlottesville (0-1) added to the lead on the final play of the quarter when quarterback Caldwell Boyles threw up a jump ball in the left corner of the end zone that Polo Hill came down with it for a 28-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
“They’ve got some great players too and they made things happen,” Burch said. “Obviously, we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit there, but you have to give them credit for making play.”
Western Albemarle finally got things going offensively in the second quarter following a bizarre play. A Charlottesville defensive lineman picked off a pass and returned it inside the red zone, but he fumbled the ball, allowing Western to regain possession.
The second chance was beneficial for the Warriors, who drove 76 yards for their first touchdown of the season. Kaden Morrow did most of the heavy lifting, grinding out 50 yards on the drive, capped by a 19-yard touchdown to trim the CHS lead to 14-7 with 8:17 left in the half.
Western Albemarle’s defense got the ball back with a big fourth-down stand to give the offense a short field to work with. The offense turned the field position into a scoring drive as Shifflett rumbled in from seven yards out off right tackle to tie game 14-14 with 2:46 left in the half.
The Warriors struck again just before halftime on a great individual effort from Burch, who took a swing pass from Simon in the right flat and dove into the pylon for a 12-yard touchdown to give Western a 21-14 lead.
“That was really just a great play call,” Burch said. “The offensive line did their job up front and Nathan made a nice pass and I just tried to make a play.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Burch put the game away with a big play on special teams to start the fourth. The senior fielded a short punt at the 35 and made one guy miss and William Ferguson made a great kickout block to open up a hole and for a 65-yard touchdown return with 11:43 left in the game.
“That was just a great play by William Ferguson,” Burch said. “He’s a great player and he made a great block and I was able to do the rest.”
Four minutes later, Shifflett scored his second touchdown of the game, a two-yard plunge, to make it a 34-21 lead. Kyle Kenton capped the scoring with a 32 yard touchdown to put the finishing touches on the win.
“It was a great win,” Burch said. “We’ve still got thing we need to work on, but it’s always nice to get that first one.”