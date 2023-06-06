In late March, the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team needed overtime to take down Rockbridge County in one of the first games of the season.

Coach Peggy Williams’ Warriors got the job done in regulation Tuesday night, earning a 16-10 victory over the Wildcats in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state semifinals.

Maggie Craytor scored a game-high five goals and added five assists, while Reeve Goldstein and Taylor Florin each chipped in hat tricks as Western Albemarle (17-0) punched its ticket to Saturday’s state championship game.

“Rockbridge is always good competition,” Florin said. “Obviously going into overtime with them in the last game, we really thought it was going to be great competition. They obviously put on a great show. They played really well and it’s always great to come away with a win.”

Rockbridge (16-2) showcased its confidence as it jumped out to an early lead. McKenzie Hines, the Region 3A Player of the Year, scored on the first shot of the game and Lola Mulitalo added a goal to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead with 16:09 left in the first half.

Despite the early deficit, Western Albemarle didn’t panic and remained patient at both ends of the field. Florin scored her second goal of the game and Craytor found the back of the net on a feed from Florin to knot the game at 3-3 with 10:55 left in the first half.

The Warriors took their first lead of the game less than 30 seconds later when McLean Stokes bounced a shot past Rockbridge keeper Rachel Hines on a great feed from Katie Alhusen to put Western ahead 4-3.

After the Wildcats tied the game at 4-4, Goldstein and Gigi Hathaway scored less than two minutes apart to give the Warriors a 6-4 lead. Western Albemarle nearly added another goal at the halftime buzzer, but Rachel Hines, who will play at Liberty University next year, stopped Florin on the doorstop to keep her team in the game. Hines had eight saves in the first half for Rockbridge.

The Warriors carried over the momentum into the second half, scoring five goals in the first 14 minutes to build a commanding 12-4 lead with 15:55 left.

Craytor opened the second-half scoring four minutes into the stanza to set the tone. Rockbridge was then whistled for a penalty, and Florin, Craytor and Hathaway each scored during the man advantage to build a 10-4 lead.

“I think our offense is so cohesive and we’re all so unselfish, that everyone can score,” Craytor said. “The way their defense was shifting, I just got lucky. Everyone on this team played so amazing and all of us contributed to this win so much, everyone.”

Defensively, the Warriors were just as strong, holding the Wildcats’ high-powered offense at bay for most of the second half.

“I think in practice, we just practice the way that they played,” Hathaway said. “Our defense was calm and we made sure that our slides were there. We were working well as a team and connected as a team.”

Rockbridge made a late charge in the final 10 minutes. Nala Shearer and Elizabeth Erskine each scored a pair of goals to close the gap, but wasn’t enough to overtake the Warriors.

Goldstein and Florin each scored three goals and an assist for Western. Hathaway finished with a pair of goals, while Katie Alhusen contributed a goal and three assists.

Western Albemarle advances to Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 state championship game and will face either Dominion or Meridian in the finals. Game time is slated for 1:30 p.m. at Massaponax High School.

Craytor and her teammates are excited for another chance to play for a state title.

“This is huge,” she said. “Our whole season has been leading up to this. This is amazing momentum heading into this game. I think we’re ready and I hope it works out.”