Western Albemarle powers past Charlottesville for fifth win in a row

Western Albemarle is one of the tallest boys basketball teams in the Jefferson district, boasting four players on its roster that stand 6-foot-5 or taller.

The Warriors’ size advantage was on full display Friday night as they used a dominant performance on the glass and at the rim to pull away for a 49-37 road win at Charlottesville.

Lucas Farmer tallied 10 points, including five during a key spurt in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors extended their winning streak to five in a row.

“We just have a real good group of bigs,” Farmer said. “Josh [Sime], is a dog. James [Meenan], he’s a dog, Zach [Farmer], he’s a dog, Shep [Trundle], dog, and I guess I’m alright too. We just like to use our height and get big down there and get physical. That’s just how we play.”

Coach Darren Maynard’s team entered Friday’s matchup with the Black Knights in a three-way tie atop the district standings with Albemarle and Orange County.

Trying to keep pace in the district race, Western Albemarle (12-1, 7-0 district) got off to a fast start Friday behind Luca Tesoriere, who knocked down his first two shots to give the Warriors a 7-3 lead two minutes in.

Aidan Yates responded with a pair of buckets of his own for Charlottesville to close the gap to 10-9 after one.

The Warriors ramped up the intensity on both ends is the floor to start the second quarter during a 9-0 run. Farmer converted a 3-point play and Wes Gobble added a corner trey to spark the offense. Defensively, Western forced five turnovers and built a 19-9 lead with 4:50 left in the half.

Charlottesville (5-6, 1-4) countered as Keyshawn Hill scored six straight points, including a bucket after a nice spin move in the paint, and Angus Munro knocked down a pair of free throws just before halftime to trim the lead to 21-19 at intermission.

Despite holding the halftime lead, Farmer said Western were unhappy with the result in the opening 20 minutes.

“We had a pretty good first quarter,” he said. “The second quarter, we kind of sucked, honestly, so the message was, ‘Get in there in the second half, get tough, get buckets and keep rolling and keep the energy up.’ That’s what we tried to do and ended up performing pretty well in the second half.”

The Warriors flexed their muscles in the third and took advantage of their height edge inside. Sime scored four points in the post and Meenan had a nice finish at the rim to give the Warriors a 32-24 lead with 4:24 left in the third quarter.

Later in the quarter, Gobble and Sime converted back-to- back three-point plays to build a commanding 38-24 lead after three.

Charlottesville, which had only seven players available due to COVID-19 protocols, struggled offensively for most of the second half, going nearly seven minutes without a field goal before Hill buried back-to-back treys and added a conventional 3-point play to pull his team within 43-33 with 4:35 left in the contest.

That would be as close as the Black Knights would get, as Western Albemarle executed down the stretch and hit some key free throws to put the game out of reach.

Tesoriere paced Western Albemarle with 11 points, including seven in the first quarter. Farmer finished with 10 points and Gobble chipped in nine. Sime finished with eight points and seven defensive rebounds.

Hill led Charlottesville with 11 points. Caldwell Boyles pitched in 10 points off the bench for the Black Knights and Yates finished with eight.

With another busy week ahead, Farmer and his teammates know they can’t get complacent if they want to achieve their goal of winning a district title.

“It’s great, but it doesn’t really mean a whole lot to us right now because we’ve still got more games to play,” Farmer said. “At the end of the season, we’ll see how it goes, and then it would be impressive if we end up undefeated in the district throughout the whole season.”

