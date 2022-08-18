Western Albemarle pitcher Ben Winslow commits to Yale

Ben Winslow strives to be great both on the baseball diamond and in the classroom.

The Western Albemarle senior pitcher will have an opportunity to continue pursuing both passions at the next level after he verbally committed to play baseball at Yale University.

“Yale is one of the top academic schools in the country,” Winslow said. “Beyond academics, I loved the culture of the team and the history of baseball at Yale. They have played baseball at the same site since 1885 and the current field was built in 1927. Babe Ruth played there and President George H.W. Bush was the captain of the baseball team after World War II.”

Winslow’s dominance on the hill last spring resembled that of the “Great Bambino” as he helped lead Western Albemarle to the Jefferson District title. He posted a perfect 5-0 record with a 0.50 ERA for the Warriors and struck out 56 batters in 27.2 innings of work while surrendering just two earned runs all season.

At the plate, he hit .262 with a home run, four doubles and nine RBI to garner first-team All-Jefferson District and Region 4D honors.

From his dominant fastball that lights up radar guns in the 90s to a wipeout slider that baffles hitters, Winslow has all the tools to be a quality pitcher at the college level. He is confident that the coaches at Yale will help him reach his potential.

“I like that they have a coaching staff that knows how to develop players and win,” he said. “The coaches liked my mentality on the mound, my undefeated record over the past year and my hard breaking ball.”

Winslow is eager to learn under the tutelage of new Yale coach Brian Hamm, who just guided Eastern Connecticut State to a Division III title. Winslow had opportunities at several other Ivy League programs, as well as a Power 5 school, but said the opportunity with the Bulldogs was too good to pass up.

“The culture of the team was a huge separator for me,” Winslow said. “When I was touring Yale this winter, I was able to sit in on one of the practices with live at-bats. I talked with a bunch of players and they all seemed to be great guys. Also, in their live at-bats, both the pitchers and hitters were competing with the same fierceness that they would have in a game. I was drawn toward the competitive atmosphere that Yale has to offer.”

On the field, Winslow has been recruited to contribute right away, either as a starter or out of the bullpen. One of the key aspects of the recruiting process was the coaching staff’s belief in him to contribute early in his career.

“I hope to eventually be one of Yale’s weekend starters, win an Ivy League championship and make it to the College World Series regionals,” Winslow said.

Academically, Winslow plans to study economics. While he’d love to pursue a career in professional baseball, he also has aspirations of working at an investment bank or in finance.

Regardless of where his future takes him, Winslow is glad to have his plans for the next part of his journey solidified.

“I feel some sense of relief in that I know where I will go to school rather than stressing about the recruiting process during my senior year,” Winslow said. “However, more than anything, I feel motivated to work even harder in the classroom and on the field to make sure I can contribute to the team as a freshman.”

The Western Albemarle standout is excited for what the future holds.

“It means everything,” he said. “I have been working at this for years and I am honored to be given this opportunity. I view it as the beginning of what I want to achieve vs. the end.”